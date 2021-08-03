Unveiling the 2021 Enterprise Boys Spring Track All-Scholastic Team

The junior captain set the pace for the Wildcats as he went undefeated in the regular season. … Specialized in the 800m (2:00) and one mile (4:35.03), qualifying for the divisional meet in both events. … Finished fourth in the mile at the Division 2 South Sectional. … Most memorable season moment was breaking the school record in the 800m. … A repeat All-Scholastic, Anderson was also the Southeast Conference cross country champion. … Plans to run in college. … “He is an extremely hard worker and has a fierce competitive spirit,” said West Bridgewater coach Jon Pike.