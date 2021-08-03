Construction begins for new signal at Rimrock Rd. and Virginia Ln.

TYLER — Major road construction on Hollytree Drive from Rice Road to Wimbledon Drive in Tyler begins Monday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, weather permitting. Officials say southbound traffic on Hollytree will be closed first, while the northbound lane remains open. At the beginning of the project, there will be no access to Hollytree Drive from Rice Road. Residents in the apartments will have access to their driveways and the complex. Motorists will need to use Plantation Drive to access Spring Branch Drive, West Rieck Road, River Bend Drive, Parkview Drive, and Wimbledon Drive. Major delays, lane closures, road closures, one-way traffic, and delays in getting to driveways and other streets in the area can be expected. Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs, flaggers, and detours — and slow down in and around the construction zone.