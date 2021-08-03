Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Construction begins for new signal at Rimrock Rd. and Virginia Ln.

montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction begins for new signal at Rimrock Rd. and Virginia Ln. There may be a delay on your drive to work for the next few weeks. Construction has began for a new traffic signal at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane.

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rimrock#Traffic Signals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Hays County, TXsmcorridornews.com

Construction begins on the I-35 at SH 123 Project

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation was joined by officials from the City of San Marcos, Hays County and the Capital Metropolitan Planning Organization to break ground on the I-35 at SH 123 project. “San Marcos is one of the fastest-growing areas in our region, with more than 155,000...
Trafficjeffersontownship.net

Construction on the bridge at Berkshire Valley Rd by Portofinos will begin on 7/29

On Thursday July 29th the construction work on the bridge at Berkshire Valley Rd and Valley Trail (by Portofino's) will be starting. Please be advised that on Thursday July 29th the construction work on the bridge at Berkshire Valley Rd and Valley Trail (by Portofino's) will be starting. The temporary light we be changed over to normal operation of alternating traffic for the duration of the project. Please expect delays in this area.
Coffee County, ALDothan Eagle

Construction begins on County Road 239

A portion of County Road 239 will be closed for repairs beginning at 8 a.m. today (Tuesday) until estimated end of day Wednesday, County Engineer Marty Lentz said Monday morning at the Coffee County Commission meeting. Lentz said the Coffee County Highway Department will be replacing drainage pipes along a...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Becher Street construction begins Monday, complete by November

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, July 23 that it is conducting a paving project on West Becher Street from South 4th Street to South Kinnickinnic Avenue starting Monday, July 26. A news release indicates the project will consist of removing the deteriorated pavement and...
TrafficWYTV.com

Construction to begin on parts of SR-11 Sunday night

(WKBN) – Beginning Sunday, drivers who take State Route 11 will have changes to their commute. Parts of SR-11 will have various lane restrictions for a resurfacing project. It will take place between the Tibbetts-Wick Road and Route 82 exits. The project is estimated to be completed by late September.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Construction begins Wednesday on Trooper Drive

Construction work on Trooper Drive at Fort Riley will run from Wednesday to Aug. 16th. Fort Riley issued a social media statement acknowledging the headache this can cause for the community and they are actively planning ways to reduce traffic chokepoints. Leaders at Fort Riley are working within the limitations of funding, weather and time to continue to improve the community.
TrafficWorthington Daily Globe

Construction to begin Thursday on McMillan Street

Construction activities on McMillan Street from Clary Street to Oxford Street are scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 29. McMillan Street will be closed to through traffic. Through traffic will be detoured to Clary Street, Diagonal Road and Oxford Street. Access to businesses and residents on McMillan Street will alternate from the Oxford Street or Clary Street or Oxford Street ends of McMillan Street as construction progresses. Traffic lanes on Oxford Street near McMillan Street will also be restricted for a period of time during the project.
Politicssanmarcostx.gov

Construction to Begin on Phase I of Sessom Creek Improvements

The week of August 2, 2021, crews contracted by the City of San Marcos will begin work on Phase 1 of the Sessom Creek Improvements Project. The overall project aims to remove and replace the exposed wastewater main in Sessom Creek, reduce the amount of sediment that washes into the San Marcos River, slow stormwater runoff, and minimize creek erosion.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Hollytree Drive construction to begin Aug. 9

TYLER — Major road construction on Hollytree Drive from Rice Road to Wimbledon Drive in Tyler begins Monday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, weather permitting. Officials say southbound traffic on Hollytree will be closed first, while the northbound lane remains open. At the beginning of the project, there will be no access to Hollytree Drive from Rice Road. Residents in the apartments will have access to their driveways and the complex. Motorists will need to use Plantation Drive to access Spring Branch Drive, West Rieck Road, River Bend Drive, Parkview Drive, and Wimbledon Drive. Major delays, lane closures, road closures, one-way traffic, and delays in getting to driveways and other streets in the area can be expected. Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs, flaggers, and detours — and slow down in and around the construction zone.
Politicslongviewtexas.gov

Cargill Long Trail Construction Begins

The latest on the 2018 Bond Projects is the Cargill Long Trail awarded to Reynolds and Kay, Ltd. by City Council on June 24th, 2021. Construction will begin on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 to completely reconstruct the asphalt trail. It will be completed in three phases, beginning at Highway 80...
Trafficquicksie983.com

Bacon Creek Construction to Begin in Next Few Weeks

In the coming weeks be aware of varying configurations between US 62 and Western Kentucky Parkway as work is to begin at the Ring Road and Bacon Creek intersection. Public Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 Chris Jessie says that this change was made to reduce the amount of decisions a driver has to make when entering that intersection, overall making it safer.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Seven-story Gateway Parking Complex construction begins

Construction is beginning on the seven-story Gateway Parking Complex at the southwest corner of Lake and East Ninth Streets in the Mathewson University Gateway of the University of Nevada, Reno. "It is no exaggeration to say that the gateway parking complex represents a true point of connection for what we’ve...
West Milford, NJjeffersontownship.net

RxR Construction at Oak Ridge Rd in West Milford

Oak Ridge Rd in West Milford will be closed for RxR construction starting at 7AM on Monday 8/2 and will be reopened approx. at 7AM on Saturday 8/7. There will be detour signs installed to follow and no vehicles can cross the crossing during the construction duration. To stay up...
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Construction to begin soon on Sangamon County transportation hub

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Construction is set to begin soon on the first phase of Sangamon County's $85 million transportation hub. Two parking lots located next to and adjacent to the Sangamon County Complex building are going to become the home of the new center. The goal is to combine Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) buses, Amtrak, taxis, and airport shuttles into a single location.
Four Corners, FLfox35orlando.com

Construction set to begin on ChampionsGate diverging diamond interchange

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is constructing a new interchange at Interstate 4 and County Road 532, which they say will alleviate traffic congestion. FDOT just started the project this month, and they are installing a "diverging diamond interchange" in the ChampionsGate area. It couldn't...
Point Pleasant, WVMiddletown Press

Repairs beginning on West Virginia 2 in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP) — Workers will begin repairs this week on West Virginia 2 in Mason County on a slip believed to have been caused by heavy rains earlier this month. Both lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday and running for about four...
Southborough, MAspectrumnews1.com

Construction begins tonight on eastbound Mass Pike bridge

Friday night begins the second to last weekend of construction to replace major bridges on the Mass Pike. Starting at 7 p.m., work will begin on the I-90 East bridge replacement project over Parkerville Road in Southborough and Flanders Road in Westborough. Travel will be reduced to two lanes in...
Oak Brook, ILoak-brook.org

Harger Rd Construction -- Road Closure

ROAD CLOSURE ON HARGER ROAD BETWEEN SPRING ROAD AND YORKSHIRE WOODS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEEK, AUGUST 4TH. Please be advised that a temporary road closure is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, August 4th on Harger Road between Spring Road and Yorkshire Woods. This closure is required for setting the pedestrian bridge and boardwalk over Salt Creek as part of the Harger Road Connection Crossing Salt Creek - Water Main Improvements and Bike Path Project. A full closure at Salt Creek is needed to safely provide a work zone to complete this work. Local access to residences and businesses will remain open from either side of the bridge at Salt Creek, however, thru traffic will be closed to all traffic at the bridge.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Boulevard Construction to Begin in October

After years of planning, design and public input meetings, the Irving City Council awarded a construction contract for $22.2 million on July 22 for improvements along Irving Boulevard. Irving Boulevard reconstruction is the main public infrastructure project in the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District No. 2 and supports the city’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy