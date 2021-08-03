Woman Shot While Crossing Street In Hunting Park, SUV Struck By Gunfire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hunting Park that left a woman injured and a driver badly shaken. It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of Old York Road on Tuesday.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot while crossing the street.

She’s in stable condition.

An SUV in the area was also struck by gunfire, the driver was not hit, but was left badly shaken by the incident.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .