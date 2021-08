This Clinicians Chat video features Dr. Oni Blackstock, MD, MHS, a physician in the Infectious Disease Clinic at Harlem Hospital; John Weiser, MD, MPH, a medical epidemiologist in the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a physician in the Infectious Disease Program at Grady Hospital; and Ariel Watriss, MSN, NP-C, a nurse practitioner in College Health at Tufts University. These three health care providers share suggestions on how to start the conversation about HIV treatment and care with patients, practice tips for how to address patients’ barriers to staying in care, and the importance of linking patients to care as soon as possible.