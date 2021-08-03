Cancel
Registration for Anthony Wayne Schools begins next week

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
Students at Anthony Wayne will head back to class on Aug. 18, but district officials are already preparing to welcome kids back to the classroom.

Registration for classes begins exactly one week prior, on Aug. 11.

Masks will not be required for students this year.

Students will return to class for full in-person learning, which is how the district ended the school year.

But if last school year taught us anything, it's to learn to be flexible. And school leaders say they are prepared to transition back to remote if needed.

"For our students here on campus they're going to be one-on-one, so we'll have a device to connect all of our students. Our seniors are going to have the option to bring their own device, so they'll have that as a senior privilege which will be nice. That gives us the capability if, heaven forbid, we need to go back to a remote or hybrid situation, we've got all of our students prepared again," explained Dr. Kevin Pfefferle, principal at Anthony Wayne High School.

The district is also one of many Ohio schools offering free breakfast and lunch to students this coming school year, as Ohio districts are getting state support to offer free meals for students.

Last year students were remote some days and in-person other days. Regardless of what this year brings, school leaders want to students to feel like they can make it through the whole day, and that starts with a healthy meal.

"Parents don't have to worry about preparing anything; they can just send their kids and we'll feed them breakfast and lunch absolutely free" said Megan Menchach, food service director at Anthony Wayne Local Schools.

Breakfast for students in primary school begins at 8:30 a.m. and for junior high and high school students at 7:20 a.m.

Register for classes at Anthony Wayne Schools here.

