D for NASA, C for EPA: Senate Report Warns Agencies Unprepared for Cyberattacks

A Republican senator is seeking information about a “rogue” unit within the Commerce Department that is alleged to have operated out of the bounds of its authority. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday about the report the Republican staff on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee released last month, which includes allegations dating back to the mid-2010s from over two dozen whistleblowers about the department’s Investigative and Threat Management Service. This followed The Washington Post’s report in May on the unit, established during the George W. Bush administration to provide security services to the Commerce secretary and “critical assets,” an undefined term, according to the committee, such as the agency’s headquarters at the Herbert C. Hoover building. The unit has law enforcement authority from the U.S. Marshals Service’s special deputation program.