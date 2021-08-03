Cancel
D for NASA, C for EPA: Senate Report Warns Agencies Unprepared for Cyberattacks

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of federal agencies are woefully unprepared for cyberattacks, while others "have not met the basic cybersecurity standards necessary to protect America's sensitive data," according to a report released Tuesday by the Senate committee overseeing homeland security. The committee reviewed the annual audit findings from the internal watchdogs of...

www.nbcchicago.com

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

