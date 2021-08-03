The Wyckoff Problem

Technology has evolved exponentially in the last 100 years and in this sense we live in extraordinary times. We all are participants in this amazing journey that requires us to adapt constantly using new products and services all the time, especially in the last 30 years. Those of us that have been alive during this journey can likely rattle off a litany of products and services we learned to use along the way only to find them outdated and no longer used a few years later. Learning to program in Fortran? What a waste of time. You could speed type on your BlackBarry? Congrats. Got a big tape, CD, and VHS collection? All pretty much useless today. You all can think of many more examples.