NBC Universal has already begun conversation on "make goods,” or ad inventory that is given to sponsors when a program fails to meet its original viewership guarantees, because ratings have fallen far short of expectations so far. As Variety's Brian Steinberg reports, "while NBC’s Olympics are beating competitors’ programs each night, early ratings for NBCU’s TV broadcasts are 'clearly are not what NBC, our agency or our clients were looking for,' said one media buying executive. This buyer cited a lack of must-follow athlete storylines early in the competition; early-morning availability of coverage via streaming; and the absence of live fans at the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic as factors in a downturn of viewing. This executive said early viewership trends were 'disappointing.'"