Who should pay for climate mitigation? Colorado looks to the oil industry.

By Chris McGreal
High Country News
High Country News
 4 days ago
Lawsuits across the state accuse the energy companies of deceptive practices that escalated the climate crisis. This story originally appeared in the Guardian and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. More than a decade after the Fourmile...

