Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks has responded after his wife took to social media Saturday and made several serious accusations against him, including that he gambled on his own hockey games. Anna Kane also accused Kane of partying every day, sometimes with hundreds of people, and then coming home and potentially exposing her and their daughter to COVID-19. Kane categorically denies all accusations in his statement and insinuates his estranged wife is mentally ill. Here is the statement in full: