Tuesday’s Yambag of the Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspector Wants You To Decide The Yambag of the Day!. Nominee number 1 - If there's still a title for "Fastest Gun in the West," this guy might deserve consideration, for his duel with a KITCHEN APPLIANCE. An unnamed man in Washington state was placing aluminum cans in his fridge...

Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty

The widow of police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after being injured battling rioters on 6 January, wants her late husband’s death to be recorded as occurring in the line of duty.Erin Smith said her husband and the three other Capitol police officers who killed themselves after the insurrection deserved to be recognised “for the horrors they have seen and protected us from”.Writing in USA Today, Ms Smith told how the District of Columbia government had determined that her husband’s injuries didn’t qualify because they were “emotional, invisible”.“It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department,...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Rep. Lauren Boebert lost a family member to COVID — but she's still a vaccine foe

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado right-wing firebrand, has continued to oppose both mask mandates and vaccine precautions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, even as the pandemic heads into a third deadly wave, fueled by low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant. This is especially striking since a member of Boebert's extended family, her step-grandfather Bob Bentz, died of COVID last December.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Unbelievable heroism’: Lawyer of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt hits out at her family’s claims she was ‘recklessly ambushed’ by police in Capitol riot

‘It was not dissent, it was insurrection’: Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January riot. A war of words has erupted between lawyers acting for the family of Ashli Babbitt and the unnamed Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 insurrection. Babbitt’s...
Nebraska StateTMZ.com

Nebraska Flooding Leaves 3 Friends Neck-Deep in Water in Elevator

Nebraska was under a deluge of downpour over the weekend, especially in Omaha -- where three people nearly drowned in an elevator that was completely full of water. Local resident Tony Luu captured the terrifying moment on his social media, showing himself and two pals trapped in an elevator from their apartment building ... where they ended up neck-deep in H2O while trying to descend and get a closer look at the madness outside.
Arizona Statetucsonpost.com

Arizona senator arrested for alleged child molestation media

Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete is in the process of being ?booked into jail? by Phoenix police following reports of multiple instances of sexual abuse involving a minor, local media have said, citing authorities. The 35-year-old Democratic senator was arrested on Thursday. Police took him into custody after receiving a...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Youngster Riding Bike Dies After Colliding With Curb

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A young girl was killed Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her bike and struck a raised curb on Curie Drive, authorities said. According to San Jose police, officers responded to a call of an injured female juvenile around 3 p.m. in the area of Curie Drive and Didion Way. Investigators said the girl was riding a bicycle downhill on Valroy Drive when she lost control and struck a raised curb. The impact caused her to be launched into the air and subsequently strike a concrete retaining wall. She was not wearing a helmet. The girl was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and succumbed to her injuries. The identity of the girl will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.

