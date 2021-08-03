Cancel
Premier League

Harry Kane refuses to report to Spurs again but will return this week

By Fabrizio Romano and David Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Harry Kane. Photograph: Reuters

Harry Kane has not reported to Tottenham’s training ground for a second day as he tries to force a transfer to Manchester City but he plans to return at the end of the week.

Spurs decided to fine the striker for not coming back from a post-Euro 2020 break on Monday and he was absent again on Tuesday as it emerged that he faces a period of isolation after a holiday in the Bahamas.

Kane’s return date from the amber-list destination has been unclear but, under UK government rules, he must quarantine before giving a negative Covid test on his fifth full day back in the country to secure his release. Spurs expect Kane to be back with them over the weekend.

Kane informed Spurs before the end of last season that he wanted a move and he believes he has a gentleman’s agreement that allows him to go this summer. The Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, sees things differently and does not want to sell.

Talks are planned to take place between Levy and the Kane camp, which includes the player’s father, Pat, and older brother, Charlie.

The development came as Spurs agreed a deal to sign the centre-back Cristian Romero from Atalanta. The Italian club have accepted a bid from Tottenham of €50m (£42.7m) plus €5m in add-ons for the Argentina international.

Romero, 23, who starred in his country’s victorious Copa América campaign over the summer, was named as the best defender in Serie A last season. He has been signed to replace Toby Alderweireld , whom the club allowed to move to Qatar’s Al-Duhail, and reinforce a defence whose centre has been questioned. Romero becomes Spurs’ third-most expensive signing behind Tanguy N’Dombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

City have offered £100m for Kane but Spurs rejected that and it would take a substantially improved bid for Levy to consider selling the 28-year-old, who has three years on his contract. City have dismissed the notion that they would be prepared to pay £160m for Kane.

Kane was due on Monday to have Covid tests and preliminary fitness tests before being integrated back into full training. The whole squad was expected for training on Tuesday as Nuno Espírito Santo prepares for his first season as manager.

The third-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Celtic for a nominal fee on a three-year deal.

