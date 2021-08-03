Zac Brown Band Balance Their Serious and Playful Sides in ‘Stubborn Pride’ and ‘Paradise Lost on Me’ [Listen]

Nashville, TN – July 28, 2021 – Today, country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones announced that she will join multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band as a special guest for ‘The Comeback Tour,’ which will travel to over 20 cities throughout the country from August 5th through October 17th. This comes as a natural progression as she previously opened for the group on three separate tours, performed alongside them at various festivals, and collaborated with Zac Brown to co-write her former single, “All of the Boys.” The U.S. tour will bring Zac Brown Band to some of the nation’s most storied venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where the group holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows. Full tour dates are listed below.