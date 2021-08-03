Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The more sports-watching, the lower seniors’ depression risk: study

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new reason to binge-watch the Olympic Games. Older adults are less likely to be depressed the more they watch sports, a new study has found. Investigators analyzed data from the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study, a nationwide survey of more than 21,000 older adults. Participants reported the average frequency at which they watched sporting events on-site and via television or internet over the past year. Approximately 21% had depressive symptoms.

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Olympics#Scientific Reports#Television#The University Of Tsukuba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These depression drugs may lead to higher death risk

In a new study published PLOS ONE, researchers found an increased death risk in adults with depression who initiated augmentation with newer antipsychotic medications compared to a control group that initiated augmentation with a second antidepressant. The study is from Rutgers and Columbia University. One author is Tobias Gerhard. Although...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This May Double Your Risk of Dementia, Study Shows

Dementia, a general term that describes the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities, impacts an estimated 5 million Americans at any given time. However, the cognitive disease is not a normal part of aging, says the CDC. There are a number of risk factors that influence whether or not someone will develop one of the many forms of the disease. Many of them are genetic. However, some are environmental or behavioral. Now, a study published in Aging has found a link between one unhealthy habit and dementia, finding that it can double an individual's chance of developing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
EducationWebMD

Study Finds COVID-19 May Lower Intelligence

July 30, 2021 -- Infection from COVID-19 may have a substantial negative effect on intelligence, according to a new large-scale study from the United Kingdom, findings that are consistent with reports of “brain fog” among long-haul COVID-19 patients. Researchers analyzed data from 81,337 people who took the Great British Intelligence...
Mental HealthGenetic Engineering News

Stress Hormone Receptor-Hippocampal Gene Link Could Point to New Therapeutic Strategies for Mental Health Disorders

Chronic stress is a well-known cause for mental health disorders, and new research led by researchers at the University of Bristol has uncovered a link between corticosteroid receptors and ciliary and neuroplasticity genes in the hippocampus, a region of the brain involved in stress coping and learning and memory. The findings represent a step forward in understanding how glucocorticoid hormones (GCs)—or “stress hormones”—act upon the brain and what their function is, and could help in the future development of effective strategies for preventing and treating mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Mental Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study finds probiotic alleviates depression and improves sleep

New research has found a probiotic supplement to be helpful in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety as well as improving sleep quality in healthy adults. A substantial body of work indicates that the human gut microbiome is implicated in mental health via bidirectional interactions within the gut-brain axis, which involves the immune, neural, endocrine, and metabolic pathways between the gut and the brain. Thus, the oral intake of probiotics may have therapeutic effects on psychiatric symptoms by promoting a healthy and balanced gut microbiome.
Mental Healthccenterdispatch.com

Understanding When Depression May be Something More: Identifying and Managing Bipolar Depression

(BPT) - It is common for people to experience both periods of happiness and sadness throughout their lives, but it can be hard to determine whether prolonged versions of these emotional states indicate something more serious than changing feelings. Sharp mood swings between extreme highs and extreme lows can often be a sign of a mood disorder. Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a lifelong serious mental health condition that causes debilitating, severe mood swings and changes in energy and activity levels.[1] An estimated 5.8 million adults in the U.S. experienced bipolar disorder in the past year.[1]
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

How seniors can combat depression

SANDUSKY — Depression is difficult at any age. According to the CDC, depression is experienced annually by 7 million Americans. During the pandemic, in August 2020, one in four senior citizens said they were experiencing depression or anxiety, a Medicare study reported. "People who are depressed often feel overwhelmed and...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies: COVID tied to persistent cognitive deficits in seniors

New studies show an association between COVID-19 and cognitive impairment in older patients, with one reporting memory problems and worse physical health 8 months after diagnosis and others finding cognitive decline and accelerated Alzheimer's disease symptoms as long as 6 months after infection. Memory problems, worse physical health. University of...
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

How do cities impact mental health? A new study finds lower rates of depression

Large cities are often viewed as cold, fast-paced environments where crime rates are high and interpersonal interactions are fleeting—a combination that makes them detrimental to mental health. But new research provides evidence for the opposite: The socioeconomic networks and built environments of larger urban areas in the U.S. can actually predict lower rates of psychological depression.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Loneliness Raises Opioid Dangers in Seniors: Study

Last Updated: July 29, 2021. THURSDAY, July 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Illustrating a heartbreaking cycle, new research finds that lonely seniors are much more likely to take opioid painkillers, sedatives, anti-anxiety drugs and other medications. This puts them at increased risk for drug dependency, attention problems, falls, accidents and...
Mental HealthBirmingham Star

Depression rates lower in larger US cities: researchers

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): It is commonly assumed that cities are detrimental to mental health but recent empirical research covering several US cities predicts lower depression rates in larger cities. The research work was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Study suggests postpartum depression differs from major depression

Women with postpartum depression experience smell differently than other women, a University of Otago study has found. Lead author Dr. Mei Peng, of the Department of Food Science, says the findings add further evidence to the growing argument that postpartum depression is different to major depression, and requires separate research and medical attention.
FitnessKDRV

Health Watch: Sports Physicals

The time for your athlete to play their favorite sport is quickly approaching. But before they lace up, here's some advice from health officials to help keep your athlete safe during their big games.
Diseases & Treatmentsearth.com

Better air quality linked to lower dementia risk

Several studies presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) suggest that improving air quality can lessen the risk of dementia among older adults. “We’ve known for some time that air pollution is bad for our brains and overall health, including a connection to amyloid buildup in the brain. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy