The more sports-watching, the lower seniors’ depression risk: study
There is a new reason to binge-watch the Olympic Games. Older adults are less likely to be depressed the more they watch sports, a new study has found. Investigators analyzed data from the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study, a nationwide survey of more than 21,000 older adults. Participants reported the average frequency at which they watched sporting events on-site and via television or internet over the past year. Approximately 21% had depressive symptoms.www.mcknights.com
