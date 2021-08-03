Long-term care facility docs vs. aides: CDC study finds wide vaccination gulf
There is a 30% difference in COVID-19 vaccination coverage between long-term care physicians and facility aides, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found. Using a sample self-reported data from 300 U.S. long-term care facilities, CDC showed that vaccination rates were highest among physicians, at 75%, while nurses and aides lagged behind at 57% and 46% respectively. Notably, rates among aides are lowest in zip codes where social vulnerability to poor health outcomes is highest, the agency reported. Aides as defined in the study included certified nursing assistants, nurse aides, medication aides and medication assistants.www.mcknights.com
