Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PHOTOS: Rock band Sister Hazel performs at Fremont Street Experience

By Jason Rzucidlo
Americajr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for the Downtown Rocks free concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos from Sister Hazel’s performance on Saturday, July 31. Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status.

americajr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Las Vegas#Fremont Street Experience#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Restaurantsloudersound.com

Rock band seize control of Wendy's Drive-Thru for impromptu performance

Not so long ago, we were gifted with the marvellous footage of a man performing from his drive-way (well, it was marvellous until he got arrested). In a new video, metal band and guerrilla entertainers Vella La Vella continue in that same spirit, putting on a brief but undeniably exciting show at a Wendy's Drive-Thru in what's presumably their home town of Spokane, Washington.
Rock MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

10 Rock + Metal Bands With Absolutely Wild Tour Stories

I’ve had my share of wacky nights: the time Andy Dick showed up to a party he wasn’t invited to and took all of our blow (six people’s worth); when that one guy (who shall remain nameless) drunkenly pissed in a Grammy award-winning artist’s pool; or when someone in a touring band stole my prescription anxiety meds after they played a house show in my basement (not cool, dude, I seriously needed those). But I’m not a rock star — I just write about them.
San Juan County, WAsanjuanjournal.com

Folk-rock duo The Talbott Brothers and Local band Sway Wild perform

Submitted by San Juan Community Theatre. The music continues the following weekend with the local band, Sway Wild featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, who will perform for two nights — July 31 and Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. All events will be pay-what-you-can admission upon entry at the San Juan County Fairgrounds. Bring your own seating — picnic blankets or lawn chairs are recommended. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and folks are welcome to bring their own food.
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

Friday Rock, Blues & Dancing with The Dune Dawgs Band!

Southern rock, classic rock, blues and more when the Dune Dawgs Band comes to town to round up the month of July!. The Great Steak Event is hitting The Pointe! Choose between two delicious cuts of steak paired with a daily vegetable & choice of side. For Reservations: Visit Us...
Dayton, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Santcus Real Christian rock band headlines Dayton Fair

DAYTON — Fans of Christian music will be getting a treat this year at the 140th Dayton Fair, as the Christian rock group Sanctus Real is set to perform at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. Sanctus Real formed in Toledo, Ohio in 1996 and is known for singles such...
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Ready to rock: Local band puts out debut album amid pandemic

For any music act, releasing that first album is a moment for celebration. For local band Lilly and the Implements, that momentous occasion also was tinged with relief after being delayed at least a year by the coronavirus pandemic. Lilly and the Implements released its eponymous debut July 9, and...
Las Vegas, NVAmericajr.com

PHOTOS: LA rock band Tonic performs in downtown Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for the Downtown Rocks free concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos from Tonic’s performance on Saturday, July 31. The story of Tonic revolves around the longstanding, close brotherhood shared among members Emerson Hart [vocals, guitar], Jeff Russo [lead guitar], and Dan Lavery [bass]. Since 1996, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum trio has consistently delivered anthemic and undeniable rock fashioned from eloquent song craft, lyrical honesty, and unshakable melodies.
Musictoledo.com

The Jack Schilb Band Performs for Music at the Market

Music at the Market, presented by Mercy Health will feature Jack Schilb, Thursday, August 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Avenue. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a blanket or chair and settle in for a night of memorable music. The Jack Schilb...
LifestyleAmericajr.com

PHOTOS: Summer Display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden – Part Two

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden to check out their summer display called “Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness.” Paying homage to the elements needed for life to flourish, with more than 30,000 flowers and plants, the garden beds are artistically designed to represent earth, wind, water and fire. Guests are transported into an extravagant rainforest as they enter the Conservatory, welcomed by an array of blooming flowers, bright greenery and seven whimsical animal sculptures. Designer Ed Libby and Bellagio’s horticulture team carefully curated “Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness,” bringing to life the importance of keeping our planet beautiful.
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Garth Hudson: Performing With The Band In 1976

Today marks Garth Hudson’s 84th birthday. The renowned multi-instrumentalist for The Band was born on August 2, 1937 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. An innovative, multi-talented musician, Hudson’s time in The Band saw him practically creating the blueprint for the modern keyboard player: a wizard surrounded by a number of magical instruments. In a 1983 profile, Keyboard Magazine called him, “the first true rock keyboard virtuoso” and Time dubbed him “the most brilliant organist in the rock world.”
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Youngstown rock band releasing new album Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big weekend for The Vindys – the Youngstown rock band released their new song “Bugs” Friday, which is also the title track off their new album, dropping Saturday. They’re performing at the Youngstown Amphitheatre Saturday night. A former warehouse on Youngstown’s lower west side...
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Tex Mex band performs at Mirror Lake

The Friends of Mirror Lake State Park will host singer and songwriter Cris Plata and his EXTRA HOT Tex-Mex band from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the amphitheater at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Rd, Baraboo. The band are deeply rooted in Mexican heritage and their music...
Posted by
Amy Cheribelle

Rock band Shyanne to perform this weekend

ATLANTA, GA — The Shyanne rock band has been the opening act for a lot of names including Foreigners, Damn Yankees, and others. The band was dissolved in the 90s but got back together in the late 2000s with 3 of the original members. Now they are performing this Saturday, 24 July, in Woodstock, GA.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Oasis Bluegrass Band to perform Wednesday

The Oasis Bluegrass Band will perform at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St. The six-piece band features harmony vocals accompanied by guitar, bass, mandolin, dobro, banjo, harmonica and washboard. Performing in Lincoln...
communityjournal.net

Band Shell Performances Light Up August Nights

Fans of live music, dance and drama can enjoy all three at Indaba Nights, a brand-new outdoor summer concert series. Taking to the stage in August are Christopher’s Project, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Adekola Adedapo & Friends, the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival and more. Performances take place at the Indaba Band Shell, 2450 W. North Ave., on Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Waterville, MESun-Journal

Casey Abrams to perform Waterville Rocks concert

The Waterville Rocks concerts series resumes this summer with free, family-friendly, outdoor concerts at Head of Falls in Waterville. The beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m., music is set to begin at 6 p.m. Casey Abrams is scheduled to perform Friday Aug. 6. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy