PHOTOS: Rock band Sister Hazel performs at Fremont Street Experience
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for the Downtown Rocks free concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos from Sister Hazel’s performance on Saturday, July 31. Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status.americajr.com
Comments / 0