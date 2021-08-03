Cancel
Public Safety

Innocent, Young Rhode Island Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting

SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Innocent, Young Rhode Island Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Rhode Island State News by Betty Smith

Several people were injured and one woman was killed during a violent weekend in Rhode Island.

A 24-year-old woman was an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting.

When Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, was outside in a neighborhood with friends. A car driving past opened fire towards the small group.

According to Maj. David Lapatin, the victim was not the intended target.

Brophy-Baerman was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

This was the city's 13th homicide so far this year.

This tragic event has not resulted in any arrests.

Another shooting occurred early on Sunday near Alvarez High School, injuring five people, including a juvenile, Rhode Island authorities said.

At least two people were stabbed in unrelated altercations.

We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

