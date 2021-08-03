Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes deep in 10th inning
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Toronto. The third baseman extended Cleveland's lead to three runs with his extra-inning blast. Ramirez has homered four times in his last eight games, giving him 23 on the year. He's put up a solid but unremarkable .255/.344/.525 slash line with 64 RBI, 68 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 392 plate appearances. Ramirez has also played in six straight contests -- he's battled elbow soreness recently but it appears it's not limiting him as much as it did a couple of weeks ago.www.cbssports.com
