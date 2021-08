The Cubs are optioning Megill to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the roster for David Bote (shoulder), who is returning from the injured list Sunday. Megill has been shuttling between Triple-A and the majors recently, as he was sent to Iowa in late June, recalled Thursday and is now getting sent back down a few days later. The righty has logged 4.2 innings for the Cubs this year, recording an 11.57 ERA. Megill could very well return to the big club at some point, though his fantasy value will be fairly limited in a low-leverage role.