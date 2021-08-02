Cancel
Can Sustainability Be The Answer To A Growing Smart City Backlash?

finextra.com
 5 days ago

The constant and ubiquitous transfer of data from various sources to a single government entity has led to concerns that these sources could turn into electronic panoptics as governments use data-driven technologies to maximize effective surveillance of their citizens. Smart City technologies have been developed with practical applications to improve effective law enforcement, optimize transportation services, improve basic infrastructure, including the provision of local government services, and e-governance platforms. This will improve urban planning and allow governments to tailor their services to the local population.

www.finextra.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Cities#Backlash#Smart City#Data Science#Infrastructure#Asme#Fintech
