Can Sustainability Be The Answer To A Growing Smart City Backlash?

Nick Offin, head of sales, marketing & operations at Dynabook Northern Europe, explores how hybrid working can be approached in a sustainable way. As the hybrid workplace emerges and businesses are continuing to roll out new technologies to provide their employees with the right tools to work from home, there is a growing concern about the damaging impact that this could have on the environment. But as we begin to move out of the pandemic, it is becoming clear that remote working in some form, will be here to stay. So the tools, technologies and processes businesses need in order to adapt to hybrid ways of working need careful evaluation. How can IT leaders empower hybrid working employees and grow their businesses remotely, without abandoning or damaging their sustainable credentials?