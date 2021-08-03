Scientists Manage to Turn Water into a Shimmering Gold-Colored Metal
In something that sounds like a scene from a movie, scientists have managed to turn pure water into a gold-colored metal. Since unfiltered water is capable of conducting electricity due to salts, purified water contains only water molecules, whose outermost electrons remain bound to their designated atoms, and thus, they can’t flow freely through the water. So, if you applied enough pressure to pure water, its water molecules would then be squashed together and their valence shells, would overlap. Its electrons would then flow freely between each molecule and turn the water into a metal. Read more for two videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com
