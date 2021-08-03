Piling installed at Lake Ballinger park

Last week the Public Art Incubator from the UNI Art Department installed a memorial sculpture in the newly renamed “Bill Davis Park” on Main Street in Reinbeck. The Main Street park originated in 1999 from an empty lot transformed by the efforts of many community volunteers. These volunteers were led by Bill who was overseeing the design and construction of the park as his Eagle Scout Project. In 2016 Bill was riding his bike in Boulder, CO and was killed by a drunk driver. At that time, a group of friends started a fund in hopes of creating a memorial to Bill to stand in the park he helped to build.