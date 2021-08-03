Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Imputation of the continuous arterial line blood pressure waveform from non-invasive measurements using deep learning

By Brian L. Hill
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two-thirds of intensive care unit (ICU) patients and 90% of surgical patients, arterial blood pressure (ABP) is monitored non-invasively but intermittently using a blood pressure cuff. Since even a few minutes of hypotension increases the risk of mortality and morbidity, for the remaining (high-risk) patients ABP is measured continuously using invasive devices, and derived values are extracted from the recorded waveforms. However, since invasive monitoring is associated with major complications (infection, bleeding, thrombosis), the ideal ABP monitor should be both non-invasive and continuous. With large volumes of high-fidelity physiological waveforms, it may be possible today to impute a physiological waveform from other available signals. Currently, the state-of-the-art approaches for ABP imputation only aim at intermittent systolic and diastolic blood pressure imputation, and there is no method that imputes the continuous ABP waveform. Here, we developed a novel approach to impute the continuous ABP waveform non-invasively using two continuously-monitored waveforms that are currently part of the standard-of-care, the electrocardiogram (ECG) and photo-plethysmogram (PPG), by adapting a deep learning architecture designed for image segmentation. Using over 150,000 min of data collected at two separate health systems from 463 patients, we demonstrate that our model provides a highly accurate prediction of the continuous ABP waveform (root mean square error 5.823 (95% CI 5.806–5.840) mmHg), as well as the derived systolic (mean difference 2.398 ± 5.623 mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure (mean difference − 2.497 ± 3.785 mmHg) compared to arterial line measurements. Our approach can potentially be used to measure blood pressure continuously and non-invasively for all patients in the acute care setting, without the need for any additional instrumentation beyond the current standard-of-care.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Systolic Blood Pressure#Abp#Mmhg#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Weight LossNature.com

A deep-learning method using computed tomography scout images for estimating patient body weight

Body weight is an indispensable parameter for determination of contrast medium dose, appropriate drug dosing, or management of radiation dose. However, we cannot always determine the accurate patient body weight at the time of computed tomography (CT) scanning, especially in emergency care. Time-efficient methods to estimate body weight with high accuracy before diagnostic CT scans currently do not exist. In this study, on the basis of 1831 chest and 519 abdominal CT scout images with the corresponding body weights, we developed and evaluated deep-learning models capable of automatically predicting body weight from CT scout images. In the model performance assessment, there were strong correlations between the actual and predicted body weights in both chest (ρ = 0.947, p < 0.001) and abdominal datasets (ρ = 0.869, p < 0.001). The mean absolute errors were 2.75 kg and 4.77 kg for the chest and abdominal datasets, respectively. Our proposed method with deep learning is useful for estimating body weights from CT scout images with clinically acceptable accuracy and potentially could be useful for determining the contrast medium dose and CT dose management in adult patients with unknown body weight.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
CancerNature.com

Interpretable deep recommender system model for prediction of kinase inhibitor efficacy across cancer cell lines

Computational models for drug sensitivity prediction have the potential to significantly improve personalized cancer medicine. Drug sensitivity assays, combined with profiling of cancer cell lines and drugs become increasingly available for training such models. Multiple methods were proposed for predicting drug sensitivity from cancer cell line features, some in a multi-task fashion. So far, no such model leveraged drug inhibition profiles. Importantly, multi-task models require a tailored approach to model interpretability. In this work, we develop DEERS, a neural network recommender system for kinase inhibitor sensitivity prediction. The model utilizes molecular features of the cancer cell lines and kinase inhibition profiles of the drugs. DEERS incorporates two autoencoders to project cell line and drug features into 10-dimensional hidden representations and a feed-forward neural network to combine them into response prediction. We propose a novel interpretability approach, which in addition to the set of modeled features considers also the genes and processes outside of this set. Our approach outperforms simpler matrix factorization models, achieving R \(=\) 0.82 correlation between true and predicted response for the unseen cell lines. The interpretability analysis identifies 67 biological processes that drive the cell line sensitivity to particular compounds. Detailed case studies are shown for PHA-793887, XMD14-99 and Dabrafenib.
ScienceNature.com

Validation of the mean systemic filling pressure assessment with preserved arterial blood flow by comparing two methods of calculation

We developed a method for measuring in vivo venular volumes and the mean systemic filling pressure in the limbs using near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). We aimed to validate the NIRS methodology by comparing two independent methods of calculation based on different physiological approaches. Pressure–volumes (P–V) curves were recorded following graded venous occlusion on the forearm. Values from a P–V curves analysis model (method 1) were compared with data derived from a resistor-capacitance calculation model (method 2) based on arterial pressure and venous compliance. We tested these methods on 10 healthy participants at rest and during exercise and on 6 severely ill patients. Results from method 1 were comparable with those calculated by method 2. Venular volumes calculated using method 1 correlated linearly with those calculated using method 2 both in participants (R2 = 0.98) and in patients (R2 = 0.94). A good agreement between methods was shown with few values out of the range of ± 1.96 standard deviation. Our findings added mathematical consistency for the NIRS methodology validation in the venular P–V assessment with no flow interruption. Further research will be required to confirm the relevance of the methodology in the clinical setting.
HealthNature.com

The effect of beta-blockers on hemodynamic parameters in patient-specific blood flow simulations of type-B aortic dissection: a virtual study

Aortic dissection (AD) is one of the fatal and complex conditions. Since there is a lack of a specific treatment guideline for type-B AD, a better understanding of patient-specific hemodynamics and therapy outcomes can potentially control the progression of the disease and aid in the clinical decision-making process. In this work, a patient-specific geometry of type-B AD is reconstructed from computed tomography images, and a numerical simulation using personalised computational fluid dynamics (CFD) with three-element Windkessel model boundary condition at each outlet is implemented. According to the physiological response of beta-blockers to the reduction of left ventricular contractions, three case studies with different heart rates are created. Several hemodynamic features, including time-averaged wall shear stress (TAWSS), highly oscillatory, low magnitude shear (HOLMES), and flow pattern are investigated and compared between each case. Results show that decreasing TAWSS, which is caused by the reduction of the velocity gradient, prevents vessel wall at entry tear from rupture. Additionally, with the increase in HOLMES value at distal false lumen, calcification and plaque formation in the moderate and regular-heart rate cases are successfully controlled. This work demonstrates how CFD methods with non-invasive hemodynamic metrics can be developed to predict the hemodynamic changes before medication or other invasive operations. These consequences can be a powerful framework for clinicians and surgical communities to improve their diagnostic and pre-procedural planning.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the trypanosome paraflagellar rod and insights into non-planar motility of eukaryotic cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00281-2, published online 13 July 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we missed labeling the co-first authors. The first two authors, Jiayan Zhang and Hui Wang, who have contributed to this work equally, should have been designated with a footnote of “These authors contributed equally: Jiayan Zhang, Hui Wang”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
HealthNature.com

Microchannelled alkylated chitosan sponge to treat noncompressible hemorrhages and facilitate wound healing

Developing an anti-infective shape-memory hemostatic sponge able to guide in situ tissue regeneration for noncompressible hemorrhages in civilian and battlefield settings remains a challenge. Here we engineer hemostatic chitosan sponges with highly interconnective microchannels by combining 3D printed microfiber leaching, freeze-drying, and superficial active modification. We demonstrate that the microchannelled alkylated chitosan sponge (MACS) exhibits the capacity for water and blood absorption, as well as rapid shape recovery. We show that compared to clinically used gauze, gelatin sponge, CELOX™, and CELOX™-gauze, the MACS provides higher pro-coagulant and hemostatic capacities in lethally normal and heparinized rat and pig liver perforation wound models. We demonstrate its anti-infective activity against S. aureus and E. coli and its promotion of liver parenchymal cell infiltration, vascularization, and tissue integration in a rat liver defect model. Overall, the MACS demonstrates promising clinical translational potential in treating lethal noncompressible hemorrhage and facilitating wound healing.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
HealthNature.com

Simultaneously measured inter-arm blood pressure difference is not associated with pulse wave velocity in a clinical dataset of at-risk hypertensive patients

Recent analysis of systolic inter-arm differences in blood pressure from the INTERPRESS-IPD Collaboration suggest an association with increased all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality and cardiovascular events. Previous studies have demonstrated associations with other risk parameters. We aimed to reproduce these associations in a cohort of 199 treated, at-risk hypertensive patients with pulse wave velocity (PWV) as a surrogate marker of cardiovascular (CV) damage. Simultaneously measured inter-arm blood pressure (BP) differences, 24 hour ambulatory BP and PWV were measured in 199 treated patients from a tertiary hospital hypertension outpatient clinic. Associations between systolic inter-arm BP difference and PWV were analyzed with uni- and multi-variate regression models. Out of 199 participants, 90 showed an inter-arm BP difference of more than 5 mmHg. The inter-arm difference was not associated with PWV. Furthermore, neither observed single BP measurements nor 24 hour ambulatory BP was associated with inter-arm BP differences. In our clinical patient cohort we failed to observe an association between inter-arm BP differences and PWV. Mode of assessment, study design and the sample characteristics of this treated, hypertensive cohort may have contributed to the negative findings. The limited sample size of the study poses a challenge to the detection of smaller effects in our study.
Beauty & FashionNature.com

Reconfigurable artificial microswimmers with internal feedback

Self-propelling microparticles are often proposed as synthetic models for biological microswimmers, yet they lack the internally regulated adaptation of their biological counterparts. Conversely, adaptation can be encoded in larger-scale soft-robotic devices but remains elusive to transfer to the colloidal scale. Here, we create responsive microswimmers, powered by electro-hydrodynamic flows, which can adapt their motility via internal reconfiguration. Using sequential capillary assembly, we fabricate deterministic colloidal clusters comprising soft thermo-responsive microgels and light-absorbing particles. Light absorption induces preferential local heating and triggers the volume phase transition of the microgels, leading to an adaptation of the clusters’ motility, which is orthogonal to their propulsion scheme. We rationalize this response via the coupling between self-propulsion and variations of particle shape and dielectric properties upon heating. Harnessing such coupling allows for strategies to achieve local dynamical control with simple illumination patterns, revealing exciting opportunities for developing tactic active materials.
CancerNature.com

Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Towards precision cardiometabolic prevention: results from a machine learning, semi-supervised clustering approach in the nationwide population-based ORISCAV-LUX 2 study

Given the rapid increase in the incidence of cardiometabolic conditions, there is an urgent need for better approaches to prevent as many cases as possible and move from a one-size-fits-all approach to a precision cardiometabolic prevention strategy in the general population. We used data from ORISCAV-LUX 2, a nationwide, cross-sectional, population-based study. On the 1356 participants, we used a machine learning semi-supervised cluster method guided by body mass index (BMI) and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), and a set of 29 cardiometabolic variables, to identify subgroups of interest for cardiometabolic health. Cluster stability was assessed with the Jaccard similarity index. We have observed 4 clusters with a very high stability (ranging between 92 and 100%). Based on distinctive features that deviate from the overall population distribution, we have labeled Cluster 1 (N = 729, 53.76%) as “Healthy”, Cluster 2 (N = 508, 37.46%) as “Family history—Overweight—High Cholesterol “, Cluster 3 (N = 91, 6.71%) as “Severe Obesity—Prediabetes—Inflammation” and Cluster 4 (N = 28, 2.06%) as “Diabetes—Hypertension—Poor CV Health”. Our work provides an in-depth characterization and thus, a better understanding of cardiometabolic health in the general population. Our data suggest that such a clustering approach could now be used to define more targeted and tailored strategies for the prevention of cardiometabolic diseases at a population level. This study provides a first step towards precision cardiometabolic prevention and should be externally validated in other contexts.
ScienceNature.com

Precision genetic cellular models identify therapies protective against ER stress

Rare monogenic disorders often share molecular etiologies involved in the pathogenesis of common diseases. Congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG) and deglycosylation (CDDG) are rare pediatric disorders with symptoms that range from mild to life threatening. A biological mechanism shared among CDG and CDDG as well as more common neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. We developed isogenic human cellular models of two types of CDG and the only known CDDG to discover drugs that can alleviate ER stress. Systematic phenotyping confirmed ER stress and identified elevated autophagy among other phenotypes in each model. We screened 1049 compounds and scored their ability to correct aberrant morphology in each model using an agnostic cell-painting assay based on >300 cellular features. This primary screen identified multiple compounds able to correct morphological phenotypes. Independent validation shows they also correct cellular phenotypes and alleviate each of the ER stress markers identified in each model. Many of the active compounds are associated with microtubule dynamics, which points to new therapeutic opportunities for both rare and more common disorders presenting with ER stress, such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
HealthNature.com

Enhanced NF-κB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Biologic therapies have transformed the management of psoriasis, but clinical outcome is variable leaving an unmet clinical need for predictive biomarkers of response. Here we perform in-depth immunomonitoring of blood immune cells of 67 patients with psoriasis, before and during therapy with the anti-TNF drug adalimumab, to identify immune mediators of clinical response and evaluate their predictive value. Enhanced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation, induced by TNF and LPS in type-2 dendritic cells (DC) before therapy, significantly correlates with lack of clinical response after 12 weeks of treatment. The heightened NF-κB activation is linked to increased DC maturation in vitro and frequency of IL-17+ T cells in the blood of non-responders before therapy. Moreover, lesional skin of non-responders contains higher numbers of dermal DC expressing the maturation marker CD83 and producing IL-23, and increased numbers of IL-17+ T cells. Finally, we identify and clinically validate LPS-induced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation before therapy as a predictive biomarker of non-response to adalimumab, with 100% sensitivity and 90.1% specificity in an independent cohort. Our study uncovers important molecular and cellular mediators underpinning adalimumab mechanisms of action in psoriasis and we propose a blood biomarker for predicting clinical outcome.
CancerNature.com

Synergistic effect of tumor chemo-immunotherapy induced by leukocyte-hitchhiking thermal-sensitive micelles

Some specific chemotherapeutic drugs are able to enhance tumor immunogenicity and facilitate antitumor immunity by inducing immunogenic cell death (ICD). However, tumor immunosuppression induced by the adenosine pathway hampers this effect. In this study, E-selectin-modified thermal-sensitive micelles are designed to co-deliver a chemotherapeutic drug (doxorubicin, DOX) and an A2A adenosine receptor antagonist (SCH 58261), which simultaneously exhibit chemo-immunotherapeutic effects when applied with microwave irradiation. After intravenous injection, the fabricated micelles effectively adhere to the surface of leukocytes in peripheral blood mediated by E-selectin, and thereby hitchhiking with leukocytes to achieve a higher accumulation at the tumor site. Further, local microwave irradiation is applied to induce hyperthermia and accelerates the release rate of drugs from micelles. Rapidly released DOX induces tumor ICD and elicits tumor-specific immunity, while SCH 58261 alleviates immunosuppression caused by the adenosine pathway, further enhancing DOX-induced antitumor immunity. In conclusion, this study presents a strategy to increase the tumor accumulation of drugs by hitchhiking with leukocytes, and the synergistic strategy of chemo-immunotherapy not only effectively arrested primary tumor growth, but also exhibited superior effects in terms of antimetastasis, antirecurrence and antirechallenge.
ScienceNature.com

An omics-based framework for assessing the health risk of antimicrobial resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are widespread among bacteria. However, not all ARGs pose serious threats to public health, highlighting the importance of identifying those that are high-risk. Here, we developed an ‘omics-based’ framework to evaluate ARG risk considering human-associated-enrichment, gene mobility, and host pathogenicity. Our framework classifies human-associated, mobile ARGs (3.6% of all ARGs) as the highest risk, which we further differentiate as ‘current threats’ (Rank I; 3%) - already present among pathogens - and ‘future threats’ (Rank II; 0.6%) - novel resistance emerging from non-pathogens. Our framework identified 73 ‘current threat’ ARG families. Of these, 35 were among the 37 high-risk ARGs proposed by the World Health Organization and other literature; the remaining 38 were significantly enriched in hospital plasmids. By evaluating all pathogen genomes released since framework construction, we confirmed that ARGs that recently transferred into pathogens were significantly enriched in Rank II (‘future threats’). Lastly, we applied the framework to gut microbiome genomes from fecal microbiota transplantation donors. We found that although ARGs were widespread (73% of genomes), only 8.9% of genomes contained high-risk ARGs. Our framework provides an easy-to-implement approach to identify current and future antimicrobial resistance threats, with potential clinical applications including reducing risk of microbiome-based interventions.
ScienceNature.com

Vacancy-defect modulated pathway of photoreduction of CO on single atomically thin AgInPS sheets into olefiant gas

Artificial photosynthesis, light-driving CO2 conversion into hydrocarbon fuels, is a promising strategy to synchronously overcome global warming and energy-supply issues. The quaternary AgInP2S6 atomic layer with the thickness of ~ 0.70 nm were successfully synthesized through facile ultrasonic exfoliation of the corresponding bulk crystal. The sulfur defect engineering on this atomic layer through a H2O2 etching treatment can excitingly change the CO2 photoreduction reaction pathway to steer dominant generation of ethene with the yield-based selectivity reaching ~73% and the electron-based selectivity as high as ~89%. Both DFT calculation and in-situ FTIR spectra demonstrate that as the introduction of S vacancies in AgInP2S6 causes the charge accumulation on the Ag atoms near the S vacancies, the exposed Ag sites can thus effectively capture the forming *CO molecules. It makes the catalyst surface enrich with key reaction intermediates to lower the C-C binding coupling barrier, which facilitates the production of ethene.
ScienceNature.com

Cell specific photoswitchable agonist for reversible control of endogenous dopamine receptors

Dopamine controls diverse behaviors and their dysregulation contributes to many disorders. Our ability to understand and manipulate the function of dopamine is limited by the heterogenous nature of dopaminergic projections, the diversity of neurons that are regulated by dopamine, the varying distribution of the five dopamine receptors (DARs), and the complex dynamics of dopamine release. In order to improve our ability to specifically modulate distinct DARs, here we develop a photo-pharmacological strategy using a Membrane anchored Photoswitchable orthogonal remotely tethered agonist for the Dopamine receptor (MP-D). Our design selectively targets D1R/D5R receptor subtypes, most potently D1R (MP-D1ago), as shown in HEK293T cells. In vivo, we targeted dorsal striatal medium spiny neurons where the photo-activation of MP-D1ago increased movement initiation, although further work is required to assess the effects of MP-D1ago on neuronal function. Our method combines ligand and cell type-specificity with temporally precise and reversible activation of D1R to control specific aspects of movement. Our results provide a template for analyzing dopamine receptors.
ScienceNature.com

The circular RNA circINPP4B acts as a sponge of miR-30a to regulate Th17 cell differentiation during progression of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) regulate gene expression and participate in various biological and pathological processes. However, little is known about the effects of specific circRNAs on T helper cell 17 (Th17) differentiation and related autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, using transcriptome microarray analysis at different stages of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), we identified the EAE progression-related circINPP4B, which showed upregulated expression in Th17 cells from mice with EAE and during Th17 differentiation in vitro. Silencing of circINPP4B inhibited Th17 differentiation and alleviated EAE, characterized by less demyelination and Th17 infiltration in the spinal cord. Mechanistically, circINPP4B served as a sponge that directly targeted miR-30a to regulate Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, circINPP4B levels were associated with the developing phases of clinical relapsing-remitting MS patients. Our results indicate that circINPP4B plays an important role in promoting Th17 differentiation and progression of EAE by targeting miR-30a, which provides a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for Th17-mediated MS.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of genes encoding a novel ABC transporter in Lactobacillus delbrueckii for inulin polymers uptake

Lactobacillus delbrueckii JCM 1002T grows on highly polymerized inulin-type fructans as its sole carbon source. When it was grown on inulin, a > 10 kb long gene cluster inuABCDEF (Ldb1381-1386) encoding a plausible ABC transporter was suggested to be induced, since a transcriptome analysis revealed that the fourth gene inuD (Ldb1384) was up-regulated most prominently. Although Bacillus subtilis 168 is originally unable to utilize inulin, it became to grow on inulin upon heterologous expression of inuABCDEF. When freshly cultured cells of the recombinant B. subtilis were then densely suspended in buffer containing inulin polymers and incubated, inulin gradually disappeared from the buffer and accumulated in the cells without being degraded, whereas levan-type fructans did not disappear. The results imply that inuABCDEF might encode a novel ABC transporter in L. delbrueckii to “monopolize” inulin polymers selectively, thereby, providing a possible advantage in competition with other concomitant inulin-utilizing bacteria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy