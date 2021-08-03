Cancel
Elevated risk thresholds predict endocrine risk-reducing medication use in the Athena screening registry

By Yash S. Huilgol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthena Breast Health Network Investigators and Advocate Partners &. Risk-reducing endocrine therapy use, though the benefit is validated, is extremely low. The FDA has approved tamoxifen and raloxifene for a 5-year Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool (BCRAT) risk ≥ 1.67%. We examined the threshold at which high-risk women are likely to be using endocrine risk-reducing therapies among Athena Breast Health Network participants from 2011–2018. We identified high-risk women by a 5-year BCRAT risk ≥ 1.67% and those in the top 10% and 2.5% risk thresholds by age. We estimated the odds ratio (OR) of current medication use based on these thresholds using logistic regression. One thousand two hundred and one (1.2%) of 104,223 total participants used medication. Of the 33,082 participants with 5-year BCRAT risk ≥ 1.67%, 772 (2.3%) used medication. Of 2445 in the top 2.5% threshold, 209 (8.6%) used medication. Participants whose 5-year risk exceeded 1.67% were more likely to use medication than those whose risk was below this threshold, OR 3.94 (95% CI = 3.50–4.43). The top 2.5% was most strongly associated with medication usage, OR 9.50 (8.13–11.09) compared to the bottom 97.5%. Women exceeding a 5-year BCRAT ≥ 1.67% had modest medication use. We demonstrate that women in the top 2.5% have higher odds of medication use than those in the bottom 97.5% and compared to a risk of 1.67%. The top 2.5% threshold would more effectively target medication use and is being tested prospectively in a randomized control clinical trial.

CancerNature.com

Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.
HealthNature.com

Enhanced NF-κB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Biologic therapies have transformed the management of psoriasis, but clinical outcome is variable leaving an unmet clinical need for predictive biomarkers of response. Here we perform in-depth immunomonitoring of blood immune cells of 67 patients with psoriasis, before and during therapy with the anti-TNF drug adalimumab, to identify immune mediators of clinical response and evaluate their predictive value. Enhanced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation, induced by TNF and LPS in type-2 dendritic cells (DC) before therapy, significantly correlates with lack of clinical response after 12 weeks of treatment. The heightened NF-κB activation is linked to increased DC maturation in vitro and frequency of IL-17+ T cells in the blood of non-responders before therapy. Moreover, lesional skin of non-responders contains higher numbers of dermal DC expressing the maturation marker CD83 and producing IL-23, and increased numbers of IL-17+ T cells. Finally, we identify and clinically validate LPS-induced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation before therapy as a predictive biomarker of non-response to adalimumab, with 100% sensitivity and 90.1% specificity in an independent cohort. Our study uncovers important molecular and cellular mediators underpinning adalimumab mechanisms of action in psoriasis and we propose a blood biomarker for predicting clinical outcome.
ScienceNature.com

An omics-based framework for assessing the health risk of antimicrobial resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are widespread among bacteria. However, not all ARGs pose serious threats to public health, highlighting the importance of identifying those that are high-risk. Here, we developed an ‘omics-based’ framework to evaluate ARG risk considering human-associated-enrichment, gene mobility, and host pathogenicity. Our framework classifies human-associated, mobile ARGs (3.6% of all ARGs) as the highest risk, which we further differentiate as ‘current threats’ (Rank I; 3%) - already present among pathogens - and ‘future threats’ (Rank II; 0.6%) - novel resistance emerging from non-pathogens. Our framework identified 73 ‘current threat’ ARG families. Of these, 35 were among the 37 high-risk ARGs proposed by the World Health Organization and other literature; the remaining 38 were significantly enriched in hospital plasmids. By evaluating all pathogen genomes released since framework construction, we confirmed that ARGs that recently transferred into pathogens were significantly enriched in Rank II (‘future threats’). Lastly, we applied the framework to gut microbiome genomes from fecal microbiota transplantation donors. We found that although ARGs were widespread (73% of genomes), only 8.9% of genomes contained high-risk ARGs. Our framework provides an easy-to-implement approach to identify current and future antimicrobial resistance threats, with potential clinical applications including reducing risk of microbiome-based interventions.
CancerNature.com

Interpretable deep recommender system model for prediction of kinase inhibitor efficacy across cancer cell lines

Computational models for drug sensitivity prediction have the potential to significantly improve personalized cancer medicine. Drug sensitivity assays, combined with profiling of cancer cell lines and drugs become increasingly available for training such models. Multiple methods were proposed for predicting drug sensitivity from cancer cell line features, some in a multi-task fashion. So far, no such model leveraged drug inhibition profiles. Importantly, multi-task models require a tailored approach to model interpretability. In this work, we develop DEERS, a neural network recommender system for kinase inhibitor sensitivity prediction. The model utilizes molecular features of the cancer cell lines and kinase inhibition profiles of the drugs. DEERS incorporates two autoencoders to project cell line and drug features into 10-dimensional hidden representations and a feed-forward neural network to combine them into response prediction. We propose a novel interpretability approach, which in addition to the set of modeled features considers also the genes and processes outside of this set. Our approach outperforms simpler matrix factorization models, achieving R \(=\) 0.82 correlation between true and predicted response for the unseen cell lines. The interpretability analysis identifies 67 biological processes that drive the cell line sensitivity to particular compounds. Detailed case studies are shown for PHA-793887, XMD14-99 and Dabrafenib.
HealthNature.com

The effect of beta-blockers on hemodynamic parameters in patient-specific blood flow simulations of type-B aortic dissection: a virtual study

Aortic dissection (AD) is one of the fatal and complex conditions. Since there is a lack of a specific treatment guideline for type-B AD, a better understanding of patient-specific hemodynamics and therapy outcomes can potentially control the progression of the disease and aid in the clinical decision-making process. In this work, a patient-specific geometry of type-B AD is reconstructed from computed tomography images, and a numerical simulation using personalised computational fluid dynamics (CFD) with three-element Windkessel model boundary condition at each outlet is implemented. According to the physiological response of beta-blockers to the reduction of left ventricular contractions, three case studies with different heart rates are created. Several hemodynamic features, including time-averaged wall shear stress (TAWSS), highly oscillatory, low magnitude shear (HOLMES), and flow pattern are investigated and compared between each case. Results show that decreasing TAWSS, which is caused by the reduction of the velocity gradient, prevents vessel wall at entry tear from rupture. Additionally, with the increase in HOLMES value at distal false lumen, calcification and plaque formation in the moderate and regular-heart rate cases are successfully controlled. This work demonstrates how CFD methods with non-invasive hemodynamic metrics can be developed to predict the hemodynamic changes before medication or other invasive operations. These consequences can be a powerful framework for clinicians and surgical communities to improve their diagnostic and pre-procedural planning.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Genetic testing in ambulatory cardiology clinics reveals high rate of findings with clinical management implications

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in adults in the United States, yet the benefits of genetic testing are not universally accepted. We developed the “HeartCare” panel of genes associated with CVD, evaluating high-penetrance Mendelian conditions, coronary artery disease (CAD) polygenic risk, LPA gene polymorphisms, and specific pharmacogenetic (PGx) variants. We enrolled 709 individuals from cardiology clinics at Baylor College of Medicine, and samples were analyzed in a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory. Results were returned to the ordering physician and uploaded to the electronic medical record.
ScienceNature.com

Cell specific photoswitchable agonist for reversible control of endogenous dopamine receptors

Dopamine controls diverse behaviors and their dysregulation contributes to many disorders. Our ability to understand and manipulate the function of dopamine is limited by the heterogenous nature of dopaminergic projections, the diversity of neurons that are regulated by dopamine, the varying distribution of the five dopamine receptors (DARs), and the complex dynamics of dopamine release. In order to improve our ability to specifically modulate distinct DARs, here we develop a photo-pharmacological strategy using a Membrane anchored Photoswitchable orthogonal remotely tethered agonist for the Dopamine receptor (MP-D). Our design selectively targets D1R/D5R receptor subtypes, most potently D1R (MP-D1ago), as shown in HEK293T cells. In vivo, we targeted dorsal striatal medium spiny neurons where the photo-activation of MP-D1ago increased movement initiation, although further work is required to assess the effects of MP-D1ago on neuronal function. Our method combines ligand and cell type-specificity with temporally precise and reversible activation of D1R to control specific aspects of movement. Our results provide a template for analyzing dopamine receptors.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
HealthNature.com

Detection and classification of unilateral cleft alveolus with and without cleft palate on panoramic radiographs using a deep learning system

Although panoramic radiography has a role in the examination of patients with cleft alveolus (CA), its appearances is sometimes difficult to interpret. The aims of this study were to develop a computer-aided diagnosis system for diagnosing the CA status on panoramic radiographs using a deep learning object detection technique with and without normal data in the learning process, to verify its performance in comparison to human observers, and to clarify some characteristic appearances probably related to the performance. The panoramic radiographs of 383 CA patients with cleft palate (CA with CP) or without cleft palate (CA only) and 210 patients without CA (normal) were used to create two models on the DetectNet. The models 1 and 2 were developed based on the data without and with normal subjects, respectively, to detect the CAs and classify them into with or without CP. The model 2 reduced the false positive rate (1/30) compared to the model 1 (12/30). The overall accuracy of Model 2 was higher than Model 1 and human observers. The model created in this study appeared to have the potential to detect and classify CAs on panoramic radiographs, and might be useful to assist the human observers.
AnimalsNature.com

Equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction: a spontaneous model of synucleinopathy

Equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) is a common endocrine disease of aged horses that shows a similar pathophysiology as Parkinson’s Disease (PD) with increased levels of α-synuclein (α-syn). While α-syn is thought to play a pathogenic role in horses with PPID, it is unclear if α-syn is also misfolded in the pars intermedia and could similarly promote self-aggregation and propagation. Consequently, α-syn was isolated from the pars intermedia from groups of healthy young and aged horses, and aged PPID-afflicted horses. Seeding experiments confirmed the prion-like properties of α-syn isolated from PPID-afflicted horses. Next, detection of α-syn fibrils in pars intermedia via transmission electron microscopy (TEM) was exclusive to PPID-afflicted horses. A bank of fragment peptides was designed to further characterize equine α-syn misfolding. Region 62–87 of equine and human α-syn peptides was found to be most prone to aggregation according to Tango bioinformatic program and kinetics of aggregation via a thioflavin T fluorescence assay. In both species, fragment peptide 62–87 is capable of generating mature fibrils as demonstrated by TEM. The combined animal, bioinformatic, and biophysical studies provide evidence that equine α-syn is misfolded in PPID horses.
Public HealthNature.com

Agent-based analysis of contagion events according to sourcing locations

The first human infected with the Covid-19 virus was traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Research shows that there are comparable types of viruses found in different and mutually distant areas. This raises several questions: what if the virus originated in another location? How will future waves of epidemics behave if they originate from different locations with a smaller/larger population than Wuhan? To explore these questions, we implement an agent-based model within fractal cities. Cities radiate gravitational social attraction based on their Zipfian population. The probability and predictability of contagion events are analyzed by examining fractal dimensions and lacunarity. Results show that weak gravitational forces of small locations help dissipate infections across country quicker if the pathogen had originated from that location. Gravitational forces of large cities help contain infections within them if they are the starting locations for the pathogen. Greater connectedness and symmetry allow for a more predictable epidemic outcome since there are no obstructions to spreading. To test our hypothesis, we implement datasets from two countries, Sierra Leone and Liberia, and two diseases, Ebola and Covid-19, and obtain the same results.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Smooth borders between inner nuclear layer and outer plexiform layer predict fewer macular edema recurrences in branch retinal vein occlusion

We hypothesized the smoothness of the border between the inner nuclear layer (INL) and outer plexiform layer (OPL) associates with the frequency of macular edema (ME) recurrences secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Thirty-seven consecutive eyes with BRVO treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections at 1-year follow-up were included. We manually traced the border between the INL and OPL within the 1.5-mm vertical line from the fovea on optical coherence tomography (OCT) images at the initial visit. The jagged ratio (JR), the border length divided by the spline curve length, was calculated. We performed univariate and multivariate regression analyses, including JR, patient characteristics, number of cystoid spaces in the INL, INL area, and outer retina area. Multivariate regression analysis showed JR significantly correlates with the total number of anti-VEGF injections (P < 0.0001). Moreover, the mean JR was significantly lower in the nine eyes receiving two or fewer injections than in the 28 eyes receiving three or more injections (1.02 ± 0.01 vs. 1.13 ± 0.06, P < 0.0001). A smooth border between the INL and the OPL on OCT images at the initial visit may be a biomarker for fewer ME recurrences in eyes with BRVO.
HealthNature.com

Structural network topology and microstructural alterations of the anterior insula associate with cognitive and affective impairment in Parkinson’s disease

The aim of the current study was to assess the structural centrality and microstructural integrity of the cortical hubs of the salience network, the anterior insular cortex (AIC) subregions and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), and their relationship to cognitive and affective impairment in PD. MRI of 53 PD patients and 15 age-matched controls included 3D-T1 for anatomical registration, and diffusion tensor imaging for probabilistic tractography. Network topological measures of eigenvector and betweenness centrality were calculated for ventral (vAI) and dorsal (dAI) AIC. Microstructural tract integrity between vAI, dAI and the ACC was quantified with fractional anisotrophy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD). Structural integrity and connectivity were related to cognitive and affective scores. The dAI had significantly higher eigenvector centrality in PD than controls (p < 0.01), associated with higher depression scores (left dAI only, rs = 0.28, p < 0.05). Tracts between dAI and ACC showed lower FA and higher MD in PD (p < 0.05), and associated with lower semantic fluency, working memory and executive functioning, and higher anxiety scores (range 0.002 < p < 0.05). This study provides evidence for clinically relevant structural damage to the cortical hubs of the salience network in PD, possibly due to extensive local neuropathology and loss of interconnecting AIC-ACC tracts.
ScienceNature.com

Human sensorimotor organoids derived from healthy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis stem cells form neuromuscular junctions

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) hold promise for modeling diseases in individual human genetic backgrounds and thus for developing precision medicine. Here, we generate sensorimotor organoids containing physiologically functional neuromuscular junctions (NMJs) and apply the model to different subgroups of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Using a range of molecular, genomic, and physiological techniques, we identify and characterize motor neurons and skeletal muscle, along with sensory neurons, astrocytes, microglia, and vasculature. Organoid cultures derived from multiple human iPSC lines generated from individuals with ALS and isogenic lines edited to harbor familial ALS mutations show impairment at the level of the NMJ, as detected by both contraction and immunocytochemical measurements. The physiological resolution of the human NMJ synapse, combined with the generation of major cellular cohorts exerting autonomous and non-cell autonomous effects in motor and sensory diseases, may prove valuable to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of ALS.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Predicting risk of sudden cardiac death in patients with cardiac sarcoidosis using multimodality imaging and personalized heart modeling in a multivariable classifier

Cardiac sarcoidosis (CS), an inflammatory disease characterized by formation of granulomas in the heart, is associated with high risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD) from ventricular arrhythmias. Current “one-size-fits-all” guidelines for SCD risk assessment in CS result in insufficient appropriate primary prevention. Here, we present a two-step precision risk prediction technology for patients with CS. First, a patient’s arrhythmogenic propensity arising from heterogeneous CS-induced ventricular remodeling is assessed using a novel personalized magnetic-resonance imaging and positron-emission tomography fusion mechanistic model. The resulting simulations of arrhythmogenesis are fed, together with a set of imaging and clinical biomarkers, into a supervised classifier. In a retrospective study of 45 patients, the technology achieved testing results of 60% sensitivity [95% confidence interval (CI): 57-63%], 72% specificity [95% CI: 70-74%], and 0.754 area under the receiver operating characteristic curve [95% CI: 0.710-0.797]. It outperformed clinical metrics, highlighting its potential to transform CS risk stratification.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Trajectories of kidney function in diabetes: a clinicopathological update

Diabetic nephropathy has been traditionally diagnosed based on persistently high albuminuria and a subsequent decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which is widely recognized as the classical phenotype of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Several studies have emphasized that trajectories of kidney function in patients with diabetes (specifically, changes in GFR and albuminuria over time) can differ from this classical DKD phenotype. Three alternative DKD phenotypes have been reported to date and are characterized by albuminuria regression, a rapid decline in GFR, or non-proteinuric or non-albuminuric DKD. Although kidney biopsies are not typically required for the diagnosis of DKD, a few studies of biopsy samples from patients with DKD have demonstrated that changes in kidney function associate with specific histopathological findings in diabetes. In addition, various clinical and biochemical parameters are related to trajectories of GFR and albuminuria. Collectively, pathological and clinical characteristics can be used to predict trajectories of GFR and albuminuria in diabetes. Furthermore, cohort studies have suggested that the risks of kidney and cardiovascular outcomes might vary among different phenotypes of DKD. A broader understanding of the clinical course of DKD is therefore crucial to improve risk stratification and enable early interventions that prevent adverse outcomes.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the trypanosome paraflagellar rod and insights into non-planar motility of eukaryotic cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00281-2, published online 13 July 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we missed labeling the co-first authors. The first two authors, Jiayan Zhang and Hui Wang, who have contributed to this work equally, should have been designated with a footnote of “These authors contributed equally: Jiayan Zhang, Hui Wang”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.

