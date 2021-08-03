Cancel
Pre-screening for osteoporosis with calcaneus quantitative ultrasound and dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry bone density

By Chia-Chi Yen
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalcaneal quantitative ultrasonography (QUS) is a useful prescreening tool for osteoporosis, while the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is the mainstream in clinical practice. We evaluated the correlation between QUS and DXA in a Taiwanese population. A total of 772 patients were enrolled and demographic data were recorded with the QUS and DXA T-score over the hip and spine. The correlation coefficient of QUS with the DXA-hip was 0.171. For DXA-spine, it was 0.135 overall, 0.237 in females, and 0.255 in males. The logistic regression model using DXA-spine as a dependent variable was established, and the classification table showed 66.2% accuracy. A receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analyses with Youden’s Index revealed the optimal cut-off point of QUS for predicting osteoporosis to be 2.72. This study showed a meaningful correlation between QUS and DXA in a Taiwanese population. Thus, it is important to pre-screen for osteoporosis with calcaneus QUS.

