Changing characteristics of S. aureus bacteremia caused by PVL-negative, MRSA strain over 11 years
Community-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) has emerged as an important cause of infection. We conducted a longitudinal study to evaluate changes in clinical and microbiological characteristics as well as outcomes of sequence type (ST) 72 MRSA bacteremia. We reviewed adult patients enrolled in a prospective cohort with ST72 MRSA bacteremia from August 2008 to December 2018 at Asan Medical Center, Seoul, South Korea. Changes in clinical characteristics, outcomes, and microbiological characteristics of patients over time were evaluated. Generalized linear and linear regression models were used to evaluate changes. Of the 1,760 isolates, 915 (62%) were MRSA bacteremia and 292 (31.9%) were ST72 MRSA. During the study period, the relative risk (RR) of MRSA bacteremia decreased annually by 3.7%; however, among MRSA bacteremia, RR of ST72 MRSA increased annually by 8.5%. Vancomycin minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) decreased over the study period. Metastatic infection, persistent bacteremia, and recurrence of bacteremia within 12 weeks decreased significantly. There were no significant changes in 30-d and 12-week mortality. Antibiotic susceptibility of ST72 MRSA was evaluated, and the resistance rate to erythromycin decreased significantly. ST72 MRSA incidence increased annually; its vancomycin MIC and erythromycin resistance rate decreased over the 11 years.www.nature.com
Comments / 0