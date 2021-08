Consider everything that feeds the creation of public policy. There are lobbyists, rallies and marches. Don't forget charged rhetoric, clever spin, campaign contributions and the ever-popular backroom deal. Then there's ideological talking heads spewing misinformation to support their world view. Not to mention the constant pressure on legislators to garner some short-term political advantage to use in the next election cycle. The one, critical element missing from all this chaos: long-term planning.