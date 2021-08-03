Darren Charles Coleman
Darren Charles Coleman, 56, of Springfield, passed from this life on Thursday July 29, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bob Carroll and Josh Culver officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Burke, David Delius, Tommy Curtis, Ron Hardin, Scott Carroll, Joe Armstrong, Ricky Head, Dallas Towe and Tom James. Following the service, his cremains will be buried in the Bethlehem Cemetery.www.robertsoncountyconnection.com
Comments / 0