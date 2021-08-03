Genetic Testing for Selection of Psychotropic Medications

Patients who suffer from major depression and other neuropsychiatric conditions usually improve with medication, but about half of patients fail to respond to the first drug they are given or experience intolerable side effects. It can take a long time and a lot of trial-and-error before the clinician happens upon one that works well. Even an antidepressant that worked well for a family member may produce an inadequate response for the patient. Up until now, there has been no way to predict how an individual will respond to a given drug. Now there is a test that offers to make such predictions: GeneSight psychotropic genetic testing. Unfortunately, it promises more than it can deliver.