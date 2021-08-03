Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Genetic Testing for Selection of Psychotropic Medications

By Harriet Hall
sciencebasedmedicine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients who suffer from major depression and other neuropsychiatric conditions usually improve with medication, but about half of patients fail to respond to the first drug they are given or experience intolerable side effects. It can take a long time and a lot of trial-and-error before the clinician happens upon one that works well. Even an antidepressant that worked well for a family member may produce an inadequate response for the patient. Up until now, there has been no way to predict how an individual will respond to a given drug. Now there is a test that offers to make such predictions: GeneSight psychotropic genetic testing. Unfortunately, it promises more than it can deliver.

sciencebasedmedicine.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Test#Dna Test#Genetic Information#Medicare#Genesight#American Family Physician#Md#Skepdoc#Ba#The Air Force#Dbms#Base Medical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Sciencehealthday.com

Antibody Levels High With COVID-19 Vaccination for Previously Infected

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibody levels are higher in previously infected individuals than in infection-naive individuals after one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine, according to a research letter published online Aug. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark Anderson, Ph.D.,...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

CRISPR Therapy and Genetic Disorders

Recent studies and clinical trials show that NTLA-2001 successfully reduced TTR proteins, considered responsible for ATTR (transthyretin amyloidosis). The NTLA-2001 was used in a clinical study, and this gene-editing technology proved to be a success. Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ conducted the study. They stated that the Phase 1 study was meant to see if NTLA-2001 was effective in patients suffering from hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.
Health Servicesbiospace.com

Wilburn Medical USA Announces Distribution of One Millionth CareStart COVID-19 test

Wilburn Medical USA is proud to announce that they have distributed their one millionth CareStart COVID-19 rapid test. Wilburn Medical is a leading distributor of rapid point-of-care antigen tests to combat the growing delta strain outbreak. The CareStart COVID-19 Antigen test uses a shallow nasal swab, reducing discomfort for those undergoing testing, and provides highly accurate results in 10 minutes. This milestone is an important achievement for the company and its dedicated team who are committed to offering affordable, high quality solutions in the detection of SARS-CoV2 infections across the United States.
CancerIFLScience

First-Ever Human Trial To Test Medical Cannabis As Brain Cancer Therapy

A cannabis-based mouth spray is set to be tested as a potential treatment for an aggressive form of brain tumor called glioblastoma, marking the first-ever major human trial involving medical cannabis as a cancer therapy. Known as Sativex, the spray is already approved for use as a treatment for muscle spasms in patients with multiple sclerosis, and pre-clinical investigations have indicated that it is well tolerated by glioblastoma patients.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Willmott on Using Genetic Testing to Inform PARP Inhibitor Selection in Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, discusses selecting among available PARP inhibitors for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer based on genetic testing results. Lyndsay Willmott, MD, gynecologic oncologist, Arizona Oncology, discusses selecting among available PARP inhibitors for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer based on genetic testing results. Patients whose...
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the motivations of research participants who chose not to learn medically actionable secondary genetic findings about themselves

Proposals to return medically actionable secondary genetic findings (SFs) in the clinical and research settings have generated controversy regarding whether to solicit individuals’ preferences about their “right not to know” genetic information. This study contributes to the debate by surveying research participants who have actively decided whether to accept or refuse SFs.
ScienceEurekAlert

Elsevier partners with American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics to publish Genetics in Medicine

New York, July 26, 2021 - The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), the only nationally recognized US medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics, and Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, are delighted to announce a new partnership to publish ACMG's official journal, Genetics in Medicine (GIM). The journal will also offer authors an open access option and will be hosted on Elsevier's leading online platform, ScienceDirect, beginning January 2022.
Sciencealzheimersweekly.com

Genetic Test Predicts Alzheimer's Better

DNA: The PHS genetic test may one day diagnose Alzheimer's before symptoms occur. Learn how looking at genes beyond ApoE4 holds big answers to tough questions in the fight to beat Alzheimer's. The innovative PHS test combines the effects of more than two dozen genetic variants, most associated by themselves...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

CNM-Au8 Raises Cellular Energy in Brains of Patients in REPAIR-PD Trial

Clene Nanomedicine‘s investigational oral Parkinson’s treatment, CNM-Au8, safely and significantly increased energy metabolism in the brains of patients taking part in the Phase 2 REPAIR clinical trials, top-line results show. Greater energy metabolism is expected to lower oxidative stress in the brain, making more energy available to protect and preserve...
ScienceColumbian

Genetic research urged to expand

Advances in genetic and genomic science have eased the way for calculating and reducing heart disease risk. But historically disenfranchised racial and ethnic groups and Indigenous populations are largely excluded from this research and may not benefit as much as those with European ancestry, a new report finds. The scientific...
ScienceMedicalXpress

New versatile genetic test for lymphoid neoplasms supports personalized management of patients

Increasing knowledge about genomic biomarkers has facilitated better monitoring and personalized management of patients with B-cell malignant tumors. A new integrative, capture-based, next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel, LYmphoid NeXt-Generation Sequencing (LYNX), can detect and analyze standard and novel biomarkers in the most common lymphoid neoplasms simultaneously. This represents a crucial step towards more effective personalized treatment of these diseases and facilitates further research, report researchers in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Precision genetic cellular models identify therapies protective against ER stress

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Aug 5;12(8):770. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04045-4. Rare monogenic disorders often share molecular etiologies involved in the pathogenesis of common diseases. Congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG) and deglycosylation (CDDG) are rare pediatric disorders with symptoms that range from mild to life threatening. A biological mechanism shared among CDG and CDDG as well as more common neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. We developed isogenic human cellular models of two types of CDG and the only known CDDG to discover drugs that can alleviate ER stress. Systematic phenotyping confirmed ER stress and identified elevated autophagy among other phenotypes in each model. We screened 1049 compounds and scored their ability to correct aberrant morphology in each model using an agnostic cell-painting assay based on >300 cellular features. This primary screen identified multiple compounds able to correct morphological phenotypes. Independent validation shows they also correct cellular phenotypes and alleviate each of the ER stress markers identified in each model. Many of the active compounds are associated with microtubule dynamics, which points to new therapeutic opportunities for both rare and more common disorders presenting with ER stress, such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy