Abstract Mindstate might be the greatest rap duo you've never heard of. MCs Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P Da Hellcat got their start in Chicago in the late '90s and were about to make an album with features from Kanye West, Common, John Legend and more. But the deal fell through, E.P and Olskool fell on hard times and the two eventually stopped making music altogether. Now, almost 20 years later, Abstract Mindstate is back with a new album, produced entirely by Kanye West, called Dreams Still Inspire. We give it a spin on this week's show and dig into the duo's old-school sound.