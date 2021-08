Hand quilting can prove difficult without the help of a hoop or a frame. Serving as an extra pair of hands, quilt frames and hoops are structures that hold all three components of a quilt—the batting, top, and backing—and keep each piece taut while you work so you can achieve straight lines, even stitches, and pucker-free patterns. Models are available in a variety of sizes and styles, ranging from handheld designs you keep on your lap to free-standing frames that rest on the floor. Browse our selection of the best quilt frames below. More from ARTnews.comPossible Banksy Works Appear in U.K.,...