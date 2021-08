There is a simple and popular narrative about rural Americans and Donald Trump: The former loves the latter. It is easy to pull up statistics about how Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden both won a roughly comparable (small) percentage of America's rural counties, how Trump is extremely popular in those regions and note that suburban and urban areas leaned toward Biden. From there, it is easy to conclude that there is a rural-urban political divide in the United States. This would be true to an extent, of course, but obscures details such as the presence of rural communities of color that opposed Trump. It also ignores that, when it comes to symptoms of social hardship, rural and urban Americans often have similar experiences and concerns.