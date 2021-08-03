Cancel
In Detroit, Jennifer Hudson says Aretha Franklin 'was part of my life'

By Adam Graham, The Detroit News
Aug. 3—Detroit — Jennifer Hudson was so wowed by the Fox Theatre on Monday afternoon that she couldn't help but sing. The Oscar winner was shuffling between interviews at the historic venue when she leaned over a mezzanine balcony and belted out a single note just to hear it echo around the building.

