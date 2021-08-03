Cancel
Engineering

High performance floating self-excited sliding triboelectric nanogenerator for micro mechanical energy harvesting

By Li Long
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-contact triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) enabled for both high conversion efficiency and durability is appropriate to harvest random micro energy owing to the advantage of low driving force. However, the low output (<10 μC m−2) of non-contact TENG caused by the drastic charge decay limits its application. Here, we propose a floating self-excited sliding TENG (FSS-TENG) by a self-excited amplification between rotator and stator to achieve self-increased charge density, and the air breakdown model of non-contact TENG is given for a maximum charge density. The charge density up to 71.53 μC m−2 is achieved, 5.46 times as that of the traditional floating TENG. Besides, the high output enables it to continuously power small electronics at 3 m s−1 weak wind. This work provides an effective strategy to address the low output of floating sliding TENG, and can be easily adapted to capture the varied micro mechanical energies anywhere.

EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Advances in machine learning and AI unlock myriad of applications

The July 2021 issue of IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica features six articles that showcase the potential of machine learning in its various forms. The applications described in the studies range from advanced driver assistance systems and computer vision to image processing and collaborative robotics. Automation of technology has reshaped...
ScienceNature.com

Mechanical activities of self-beating cardiomyocyte aggregates under mechanical compression

Since the discovery of synchronous pulsations in cardiomyocytes (CMs), electrical communication between CMs has been emphasized; however, recent studies suggest the possibility of mechanical communication. Here, we demonstrate that spherical self-beating CM aggregates, termed cardiac spheroids (CSs), produce enhanced mechanical energy under mechanical compression and work cooperatively via mechanical communication. For single CSs between parallel plates, compression increased both beating frequency and beating energy. Contact mechanics revealed a scaling law on the beating energy, indicating that the most intensively stressed cells in the compressed CSs predominantly contributed to the performance of mechanical work against mechanical compression. For pairs of CSs between parallel plates, compression immediately caused synchronous beating with mechanical coupling. Compression tended to strengthen and stabilize the synchronous beating, although some irregularity and temporary arrest were observed. These results suggest that mechanical compression is an indispensable control parameter when evaluating the activities of CMs and their aggregates.
IndustrySpaceRef

Anuvu Announces High Performance MicroGEO Satellite Constellation

Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, will launch the first Anuvu Constellation in partnership with next-generation satellite manufacturer Astranis. Anuvu and Silicon Valley-based Astranis are targeting launch for the first two MicroGEO High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in early 2023, with six more to follow.
IndustryNature.com

Nanoarray heterojunction and its efficient solar cells without negative impact of photogenerated electric field

Efficient, stable and low-cost solar cells are being desired for the photovoltaic conversion of solar energy into electricity for sustainable energy production. Nanorod/nanowire arrays of narrow-bandgap semiconductors are the promising light-harvesters for photovoltaics because of their excellent optoelectrical properties. Here, the array of preferentially oriented antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) single-crystalline nanorods is grown on polycrystalline titania (TiO2) film by a tiny-seed-assisted solution-processing strategy, offering an Sb2S3/TiO2 nanoarray heterojunction system on a large scale. It is demonstrated that the Sb2S3 nanorod growth follows a tiny-seed-governed orientation-competing-epitaxial nucleation/growth mechanism. Using a conjugated polymer hole transporting layer on the heterojunction, we achieve a power conversion efficiency of 5.70% in the stable hybrid solar cell with a preferred p-type/intrinsic/n-type architecture featuring effectively straightforward charge transport channels and no negative impact of photogenerated electric field on device performance. An architecture-dependent charge distribution model is proposed to understand the unique photovoltaic behavior.
PhysicsNature.com

Direct probing of phonon mode specific electron–phonon scatterings in two-dimensional semiconductor transition metal dichalcogenides

Electron–phonon scatterings in solid-state systems are pivotal processes in determining many key physical quantities such as charge carrier mobilities and thermal conductivities. Here, we report direct probing of phonon mode specific electron–phonon scatterings in layered semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides WSe2, MoSe2, WS2, and MoS2 through inelastic electron tunneling spectroscopy measurements, quantum transport simulations, and density functional calculation. We experimentally and theoretically characterize momentum-conserving single- and two-phonon electron–phonon scatterings involving up to as many as eight individual phonon modes in mono- and bilayer films, among which transverse, longitudinal acoustic and optical, and flexural optical phonons play significant roles in quantum charge flows. Moreover, the layer-number sensitive higher-order inelastic electron–phonon scatterings, which are confirmed to be generic in all four semiconducting layers, can be attributed to differing electronic structures, symmetry, and quantum interference effects during the scattering processes in the ultrathin semiconducting films.
Public HealthNature.com

Frequency and phenotype of headache in covid-19: a study of 2194 patients

To estimate the frequency of headache in patients with confirmed COVID-19 and characterize the phenotype of headache attributed to COVID-19, comparing patients depending on the need of hospitalization and sex, an observational study was done. We systematically screened all eligible patients from a reference population of 261,431 between March 8 (first case) and April 11, 2020. A physician administered a survey assessing demographic and clinical data and the phenotype of the headache. During the study period, 2194 patients out of the population at risk were diagnosed with COVID-19. Headache was described by 514/2194 patients (23.4%, 95% CI 21.7–25.3%), including 383/1614 (23.7%) outpatients and 131/580 (22.6%) inpatients. The headache phenotype was studied in detail in 458 patients (mean age, 51 years; 72% female; prior history of headache, 49%). Headache was the most frequent first symptom of COVID-19. Median headache onset was within 24 h, median duration was 7 days and persisted after 1 month in 13% of patients. Pain was bilateral (80%), predominantly frontal (71%), with pressing quality (75%), of severe intensity. Systemic symptoms were present in 98% of patients. Headache frequency and phenotype was similar in patients with and without need for hospitalization and when comparing male and female patients, being more intense in females.
ScienceNature.com

An enzymatic activation of formaldehyde for nucleotide methylation

Folate enzyme cofactors and their derivatives have the unique ability to provide a single carbon unit at different oxidation levels for the de novo synthesis of amino-acids, purines, or thymidylate, an essential DNA nucleotide. How these cofactors mediate methylene transfer is not fully settled yet, particularly with regard to how the methylene is transferred to the methylene acceptor. Here, we uncovered that the bacterial thymidylate synthase ThyX, which relies on both folate and flavin for activity, can also use a formaldehyde-shunt to directly synthesize thymidylate. Combining biochemical, spectroscopic and anaerobic crystallographic analyses, we showed that formaldehyde reacts with the reduced flavin coenzyme to form a carbinolamine intermediate used by ThyX for dUMP methylation. The crystallographic structure of this intermediate reveals how ThyX activates formaldehyde and uses it, with the assistance of active site residues, to methylate dUMP. Our results reveal that carbinolamine species promote methylene transfer and suggest that the use of a CH2O-shunt may be relevant in several other important folate-dependent reactions.
AstronomyNature.com

Resolving the high-energy neutrino sky at 3σ

Identifying the sources of high-energy cosmic neutrinos has been a challenge. Considering frequentist and Bayesian arguments, as well as the special conditions found in neutrino astronomy, we discuss whether to believe current 3σ observations. Only three cosmic sources, a blazar1, an active galactic nucleus2 and a tidal disruption event3, have...
ElectronicsNature.com

A self-healing ferroelectric liquid crystal electro-optic shutter based on vertical surface-relief grating alignment

Ferroelectric liquid crystals remain of interest for display and spatial light modulators because they exhibit significantly faster optical response times than nematics. However, smectic layers are sensitive to shock-induced flow and are usually permanently displaced once a well-aligned sample is disrupted, rendering such devices inoperable. We introduce a vertical alignment geometry combined with a surface-relief grating to control both the smectic layer and director orientations. This mode undergoes “self-healing” of the smectic layers after disruption by shock-induced flow. Sub-millisecond switching between optically distinct states is demonstrated using in-plane electric fields. Self-healing occurs within a second after being disrupted by shock, wherein both the layer and director realign without additional external stimulus. The route to material improvements for optimised devices is discussed, promising faster spatial light modulators for high-speed adaptive optics, micro-displays for virtual/augmented reality and telecommunications with inherent shock stability.
Computersmakeuseof.com

6 High Performance Computing Applications That Changed the World

Real-time market intelligence, human anatomical modeling, predictive industrial exploration, space science, and many more human expeditions drive the current world into an unimaginable future, due in no small part to high-performance computing (HPC). Despite requiring enormous resources, high-performance computing programs keep rolling out, thanks to the invention of supercomputers and...
ScienceNature.com

High-performance photonic transformers for DC voltage conversion

Direct current (DC) converters play an essential role in electronic circuits. Conventional high-efficiency DC voltage converters, especially step-up type, rely on switching operation, where energy is periodically stored within and released from inductors and/or capacitors connected in a variety of circuit topologies. Since these energy storage components, especially inductors, are fundamentally difficult to scale down, miniaturization of switching converters proves challenging. Furthermore, the resulting switching currents produce significant electromagnetic noise. To overcome the limitations of switching converters, photonic transformers, where voltage conversion is achieved through light emission and detection processes, have been demonstrated. However, the demonstrated efficiency is significantly below that of the switching converter. Here we perform a detailed balance analysis and show that with a monolithically integrated design that enables efficient photon transport, the photonic transformer can operate with a near-unity conversion efficiency and high voltage conversion ratio. We validate the theory with a transformer constructed with off-the-shelf discrete components. Our experiment showcases near noiseless operation and a voltage conversion ratio that is significantly higher than obtained in previous photonic transformers. Our findings point to the possibility of a high-performance optical solution to miniaturizing DC power converters and improving the electromagnetic compatibility and quality of electrical power.
GoogleNature.com

Photopatterned microswimmers with programmable motion without external stimuli

We introduce highly programmable microscale swimmers driven by the Marangoni effect (Marangoni microswimmers) that can self-propel on the surface of water. Previous studies on Marangoni swimmers have shown the advantage of self-propulsion without external energy source or mechanical systems, by taking advantage of direct conversion from power source materials to mechanical energy. However, current developments on Marangoni microswimmers have limitations in their fabrication, thereby hindering their programmability and precise mass production. By introducing a photopatterning method, we generated Marangoni microswimmers with multiple functional parts with distinct material properties in high throughput. Furthermore, various motions such as time-dependent direction change and disassembly of swimmers without external stimuli are programmed into the Marangoni microswimmers.
ScienceNature.com

High sensitivity bolometers based on metal nanoantenna dimers with a nanogap filled with vanadium dioxide

One critical factor for bolometer sensitivity is efficient electromagnetic heating of thermistor materials, which plasmonic nanogap structures can provide through the electric field enhancement. In this report, using finite element method simulation, electromagnetic heating of nanorod dimer antennas with a nanogap filled with vanadium dioxide (VO2) was studied for long-wavelength infrared detection. Because VO2 is a thermistor material, the electrical resistance between the two dimer ends depends on the dimer’s temperature. The simulation results show that, due to the high heating ability of the nanogap, the temperature rise is several times higher than expected from the areal coverage. This excellent performance is observed over various nanorod lengths and gap widths, ensuring wavelength tunability and ultrafast operating speed, thereby making the dimer structures a promising candidate for high sensitivity bolometers.
ChemistryNature.com

Quantum chemical calculations of lithium-ion battery electrolyte and interphase species

Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) represent the state of the art in high-density energy storage. To further advance LIB technology, a fundamental understanding of the underlying chemical processes is required. In particular, the decomposition of electrolyte species and associated formation of the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) is critical for LIB performance. However, SEI formation is poorly understood, in part due to insufficient exploration of the vast reactive space. The Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte (LIBE) dataset reported here aims to provide accurate first-principles data to improve the understanding of SEI species and associated reactions. The dataset was generated by fragmenting a set of principal molecules, including solvents, salts, and SEI products, and then selectively recombining a subset of the fragments. All candidate molecules were analyzed at the ωB97X-V/def2-TZVPPD/SMD level of theory at various charges and spin multiplicities. In total, LIBE contains structural, thermodynamic, and vibrational information on over 17,000 unique species. In addition to studies of reactivity in LIBs, this dataset may prove useful for machine learning of molecular and reaction properties.
ChemistryScience Daily

Astonishing diversity: Semiconductor nanoparticles form numerous structures

The structure adopted by lead sulphide nanoparticles changes surprisingly often as they assemble to form ordered superlattices. This is revealed by an experimental study that has been conducted at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III. A team led by the DESY scientists Irina Lokteva and Felix Lehmkühler, from the Coherent X-ray Scattering group headed by Gerhard Grübel, has observed the self-organisation of these semiconductor nanoparticles in real time. The results have been published in the journal Chemistry of Materials. The study helps to better understand the self-assembly of nanoparticles, which can lead to significantly different structures.
TechnologyNature.com

Skin-electrode iontronic interface for mechanosensing

Electrodermal devices that capture the physiological response of skin are crucial for monitoring vital signals, but they often require convoluted layered designs with either electronic or ionic active materials relying on complicated synthesis procedures, encapsulation, and packaging techniques. Here, we report that the ionic transport in living systems can provide a simple mode of iontronic sensing and bypass the need of artificial ionic materials. A simple skin-electrode mechanosensing structure (SEMS) is constructed, exhibiting high pressure-resolution and spatial-resolution, being capable of feeling touch and detecting weak physiological signals such as fingertip pulse under different skin humidity. Our mechanical analysis reveals the critical role of instability in high-aspect-ratio microstructures on sensing. We further demonstrate pressure mapping with millimeter-spatial-resolution using a fully textile SEMS-based glove. The simplicity and reliability of SEMS hold great promise of diverse healthcare applications, such as pulse detection and recovering the sensory capability in patients with tactile dysfunction.
ScienceNature.com

UItra-low friction and edge-pinning effect in large-lattice-mismatch van der Waals heterostructures

Two-dimensional heterostructures are excellent platforms to realize twist-angle-independent ultra-low friction due to their weak interlayer van der Waals interactions and natural lattice mismatch. However, for finite-size interfaces, the effect of domain edges on the friction process remains unclear. Here we report the superlubricity phenomenon and the edge-pinning effect at MoS2/graphite and MoS2/hexagonal boron nitride van der Waals heterostructure interfaces. We found that the friction coefficients of these heterostructures are below 10−6. Molecular dynamics simulations corroborate the experiments, which highlights the contribution of edges and interface steps to friction forces. Our experiments and simulations provide more information on the sliding mechanism of finite low-dimensional structures, which is vital to understand the friction process of laminar solid lubricants.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrasensitive ultrasound imaging of gene expression with signal unmixing

Acoustic reporter genes (ARGs) that encode air-filled gas vesicles enable ultrasound-based imaging of gene expression in genetically modified bacteria and mammalian cells, facilitating the study of cellular function in deep tissues. Despite the promise of this technology for biological research and potential clinical applications, the sensitivity with which ARG-expressing cells can be visualized is currently limited. Here we present burst ultrasound reconstructed with signal templates (BURST)—an ARG imaging paradigm that improves the cellular detection limit by more than 1,000-fold compared to conventional methods. BURST takes advantage of the unique temporal signal pattern produced by gas vesicles as they collapse under acoustic pressure above a threshold defined by the ARG. By extracting the unique pattern of this signal from total scattering, BURST boosts the sensitivity of ultrasound to image ARG-expressing cells, as demonstrated in vitro and in vivo in the mouse gastrointestinal tract and liver. Furthermore, in dilute cell suspensions, BURST imaging enables the detection of gene expression in individual bacteria and mammalian cells. The resulting abilities of BURST expand the potential use of ultrasound for non-invasive imaging of cellular functions.
ScienceNature.com

Solubility of vitamin A in supercritical CO: experimental study and thermodynamic modeling

One of the best methods of extracting Vitamin A, as a helper of the immune body system and vision, was measured in supercritical carbon dioxide (SC-CO2); Mole fractions were gained at practical conditions in which the temperature was in the range of 303–323 K and the pressure range was 90–235 bar, respectively. Moreover, four Equation of States [Soave–Redlich–Kwong, Peng–Robinson, Stryjek–Vera and Dashtizadeh–Pazuki–Taghikhani–Ghotbi (DPTG)] were compared with the experimental data. Also, the mixing rules of Van der Waals (vdW1 and vdW2) selected to correlate the solubility data of vitamin A. The outcomes indicate that each of EOSs coupled with vdW2, as a method of estimating the physicochemical and critical properties, were correlated with the solubility data of vitamin A in SC-CO2 with more accuracy, in comparison with vdW1. Among the cubic EOSs, the DPTG model with vdW2 generated the most suitable correlation with the percentage average absolute relative deviation (Average Absolute Relative Deviation%) of 6.
ScienceNature.com

Generation and collective interaction of giant magnetic dipoles in laser cluster plasma

Interaction of circularly polarized laser pulses with spherical nano-droplets generates nanometer-size magnets with lifetime on the order of hundreds of femtoseconds. Such magnetic dipoles are close enough in a cluster target and magnetic interaction takes place. We investigate such system of several magnetic dipoles and describe their rotation in the framework of Lagrangian formalism. The semi-analytical results are compared to particle-in-cell simulations, which confirm the theoretically obtained terrahertz frequency of the dipole oscillation.

