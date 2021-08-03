Cancel
Reversible polymer-gel transition for ultra-stretchable chip-integrated circuits through self-soldering and self-coating and self-healing

By Pedro Alhais Lopes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegration of solid-state microchips into soft-matter, and stretchable printed electronics has been the biggest challenge against their scalable fabrication. We introduce, Pol-Gel, a simple technique for self-soldering, self-encapsulation, and self-healing, that allows low cost, scalable, and rapid fabrication of hybrid microchip-integrated ultra-stretchable circuits. After digitally printing the circuit, and placing the microchips, we trigger a Polymer-Gel transition in physically cross-linked block copolymers substrate, and silver liquid metal composite ink, by exposing the circuits to the solvent vapor. Once in the gel state, microchips penetrate to the ink and the substrate (Self-Soldering), and the ink penetrates to the substrate (Self-encapsulation). Maximum strain tolerance of ~1200% for printed stretchable traces, and >500% for chip-integrated soft circuits is achieved, which is 5x higher than the previous works. We demonstrate condensed soft-matter patches and e-textiles with integrated sensors, processors, and wireless communication, and repairing of a fully cut circuits through Pol-Gel.

Engineering
Technology
ScienceNature.com

Clear optically matched panoramic access channel technique (COMPACT) for large-volume deep brain imaging

To understand neural circuit mechanisms underlying behavior, it is crucial to observe the dynamics of neuronal structure and function in different regions of the brain. Since current noninvasive imaging technologies allow cellular-resolution imaging of neurons only within ~1 mm below the cortical surface, the majority of mouse brain tissue remains inaccessible. While miniature optical imaging probes allow access to deep brain regions, cellular-resolution imaging is typically restricted to a small tissue volume. To increase the tissue access volume, we developed a clear optically matched panoramic access channel technique (COMPACT). With probe dimensions comparable to those of common gradient-index lenses, COMPACT enables a two to three orders of magnitude greater tissue access volume. We demonstrated the capabilities of COMPACT by multiregional calcium imaging in mice during sleep. We believe that large-volume in vivo imaging with COMPACT will be valuable to a variety of deep tissue imaging applications.
ScienceNature.com

Cortical neurons exhibit diverse myelination patterns that scale between mouse brain regions and regenerate after demyelination

Axons in the cerebral cortex show a broad range of myelin coverage. Oligodendrocytes establish this pattern by selecting a cohort of axons for myelination; however, the distribution of myelin on distinct neurons and extent of internode replacement after demyelination remain to be defined. Here we show that myelination patterns of seven distinct neuron subtypes in somatosensory cortex are influenced by both axon diameter and neuronal identity. Preference for myelination of parvalbumin interneurons was preserved between cortical areas with varying myelin density, suggesting that regional differences in myelin abundance arises through local control of oligodendrogenesis. By imaging loss and regeneration of myelin sheaths in vivo we show that myelin distribution on individual axons was altered but overall myelin content on distinct neuron subtypes was restored. Our findings suggest that local changes in myelination are tolerated, allowing regenerated oligodendrocytes to restore myelin content on distinct neurons through opportunistic selection of axons.
ElectronicsNature.com

Efficient and large-area all vacuum-deposited perovskite light-emitting diodes via spatial confinement

With rapid advances of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs), the large-scale fabrication of patterned PeLEDs towards display panels is of increasing importance. However, most state-of-the-art PeLEDs are fabricated by solution-processed techniques, which are difficult to simultaneously achieve high-resolution pixels and large-scale production. To this end, we construct efficient CsPbBr3 PeLEDs employing a vacuum deposition technique, which has been demonstrated as the most successful route for commercial organic LED displays. By carefully controlling the strength of the spatial confinement in CsPbBr3 film, its radiative recombination is greatly enhanced while the nonradiative recombination is suppressed. As a result, the external quantum efficiency (EQE) of thermally evaporated PeLED reaches 8.0%, a record for vacuum processed PeLEDs. Benefitting from the excellent uniformity and scalability of the thermal evaporation, we demonstrate PeLED with a functional area up to 40.2 cm2 and a peak EQE of 7.1%, representing one of the most efficient large-area PeLEDs. We further achieve high-resolution patterned perovskite film with 100 μm pixels using fine metal masks, laying the foundation for potential display applications. We believe the strategy of confinement strength regulation in thermally evaporated perovskites provides an effective way to process high-efficiency and large-area PeLEDs towards commercial display panels.
ScienceNature.com

Silencing the G-protein coupled receptor 3-salt inducible kinase 2 pathway promotes human β cell proliferation

Loss of pancreatic β cells is the hallmark of type 1 diabetes, for which provision of insulin is the standard of care. While regenerative and stem cell therapies hold the promise of generating single-source or host-matched tissue to obviate immune-mediated complications, these will still require surgical intervention and immunosuppression. Here we report the development of a high-throughput RNAi screening approach to identify upstream pathways that regulate adult human β cell quiescence and demonstrate in a screen of the GPCRome that silencing G-protein coupled receptor 3 (GPR3) leads to human pancreatic β cell proliferation. Loss of GPR3 leads to activation of Salt Inducible Kinase 2 (SIK2), which is necessary and sufficient to drive cell cycle entry, increase β cell mass, and enhance insulin secretion in mice. Taken together, our data show that targeting the GPR3-SIK2 pathway is a potential strategy to stimulate the regeneration of β cells.
ScienceNature.com

The circular RNA circINPP4B acts as a sponge of miR-30a to regulate Th17 cell differentiation during progression of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) regulate gene expression and participate in various biological and pathological processes. However, little is known about the effects of specific circRNAs on T helper cell 17 (Th17) differentiation and related autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, using transcriptome microarray analysis at different stages of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), we identified the EAE progression-related circINPP4B, which showed upregulated expression in Th17 cells from mice with EAE and during Th17 differentiation in vitro. Silencing of circINPP4B inhibited Th17 differentiation and alleviated EAE, characterized by less demyelination and Th17 infiltration in the spinal cord. Mechanistically, circINPP4B served as a sponge that directly targeted miR-30a to regulate Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, circINPP4B levels were associated with the developing phases of clinical relapsing-remitting MS patients. Our results indicate that circINPP4B plays an important role in promoting Th17 differentiation and progression of EAE by targeting miR-30a, which provides a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for Th17-mediated MS.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
ElectronicsNature.com

A mechatronic shape display based on auxetic materials

Shape displays enable people to touch simulated surfaces. A common architecture of such devices uses a mechatronic pin-matrix. Besides their complexity and high cost, these matrix displays suffer from sharp edges due to the discreet representation which reduces their ability to render a large continuous surface when sliding the hand. We propose using an engineered auxetic material actuated by a smaller number of motors. The material bends in multiple directions, feeling smooth and rigid to touch. A prototype implementation uses nine actuators on a 220 mm square section of material. It can display a range of surface curvatures under the palm of a user without aliased edges. In this work we use an auxetic skeleton to provide rigidity on a soft material and demonstrate the potential of this class of surface through user experiments.
CancerNature.com

Interpretable deep recommender system model for prediction of kinase inhibitor efficacy across cancer cell lines

Computational models for drug sensitivity prediction have the potential to significantly improve personalized cancer medicine. Drug sensitivity assays, combined with profiling of cancer cell lines and drugs become increasingly available for training such models. Multiple methods were proposed for predicting drug sensitivity from cancer cell line features, some in a multi-task fashion. So far, no such model leveraged drug inhibition profiles. Importantly, multi-task models require a tailored approach to model interpretability. In this work, we develop DEERS, a neural network recommender system for kinase inhibitor sensitivity prediction. The model utilizes molecular features of the cancer cell lines and kinase inhibition profiles of the drugs. DEERS incorporates two autoencoders to project cell line and drug features into 10-dimensional hidden representations and a feed-forward neural network to combine them into response prediction. We propose a novel interpretability approach, which in addition to the set of modeled features considers also the genes and processes outside of this set. Our approach outperforms simpler matrix factorization models, achieving R \(=\) 0.82 correlation between true and predicted response for the unseen cell lines. The interpretability analysis identifies 67 biological processes that drive the cell line sensitivity to particular compounds. Detailed case studies are shown for PHA-793887, XMD14-99 and Dabrafenib.
IndustryNature.com

Nanoarray heterojunction and its efficient solar cells without negative impact of photogenerated electric field

Efficient, stable and low-cost solar cells are being desired for the photovoltaic conversion of solar energy into electricity for sustainable energy production. Nanorod/nanowire arrays of narrow-bandgap semiconductors are the promising light-harvesters for photovoltaics because of their excellent optoelectrical properties. Here, the array of preferentially oriented antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) single-crystalline nanorods is grown on polycrystalline titania (TiO2) film by a tiny-seed-assisted solution-processing strategy, offering an Sb2S3/TiO2 nanoarray heterojunction system on a large scale. It is demonstrated that the Sb2S3 nanorod growth follows a tiny-seed-governed orientation-competing-epitaxial nucleation/growth mechanism. Using a conjugated polymer hole transporting layer on the heterojunction, we achieve a power conversion efficiency of 5.70% in the stable hybrid solar cell with a preferred p-type/intrinsic/n-type architecture featuring effectively straightforward charge transport channels and no negative impact of photogenerated electric field on device performance. An architecture-dependent charge distribution model is proposed to understand the unique photovoltaic behavior.
Public HealthNature.com

An ultra-portable, self-contained point-of-care nucleic acid amplification test for diagnosis of active COVID-19 infection

There is currently a high level of demand for rapid COVID-19 tests, that can detect the onset of the disease at point of care settings. We have developed an ultra-portable, self-contained, point-of-care nucleic acid amplification test for diagnosis of active COVID-19 infection, based on the principle of loop mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP). The LAMP assay is 100% sensitive and specific to detect a minimum of 300 RNA copies/reaction of SARS-CoV-2. All of the required sample transportation, lysing and amplification steps are performed in a standalone disposable cartridge, which is controlled by a battery operated, pocket size (6x9x4cm3) unit. The test is easy to operate and does not require skilled personnel. The total time from sample to answer is approximately 35 min; a colorimetric readout indicates positive or negative results. This portable diagnostic platform has significant potential for rapid and effective testing in community settings. This will accelerate clinical decision making, in terms of effective triage and timely therapeutic and infection control interventions.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrasensitive ultrasound imaging of gene expression with signal unmixing

Acoustic reporter genes (ARGs) that encode air-filled gas vesicles enable ultrasound-based imaging of gene expression in genetically modified bacteria and mammalian cells, facilitating the study of cellular function in deep tissues. Despite the promise of this technology for biological research and potential clinical applications, the sensitivity with which ARG-expressing cells can be visualized is currently limited. Here we present burst ultrasound reconstructed with signal templates (BURST)—an ARG imaging paradigm that improves the cellular detection limit by more than 1,000-fold compared to conventional methods. BURST takes advantage of the unique temporal signal pattern produced by gas vesicles as they collapse under acoustic pressure above a threshold defined by the ARG. By extracting the unique pattern of this signal from total scattering, BURST boosts the sensitivity of ultrasound to image ARG-expressing cells, as demonstrated in vitro and in vivo in the mouse gastrointestinal tract and liver. Furthermore, in dilute cell suspensions, BURST imaging enables the detection of gene expression in individual bacteria and mammalian cells. The resulting abilities of BURST expand the potential use of ultrasound for non-invasive imaging of cellular functions.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
ScienceNature.com

Structure and mechanism of blood–brain-barrier lipid transporter MFSD2A

MFSD2A is a sodium-dependent lysophosphatidylcholine symporter that is responsible for the uptake of docosahexaenoic acid into the brain1,2, which is crucial for the development and performance of the brain3. Mutations that affect MFSD2A cause microcephaly syndromes4,5. The ability of MFSD2A to transport lipid is also a key mechanism that underlies its function as an inhibitor of transcytosis to regulate the blood–brain barrier6,7. Thus, MFSD2A represents an attractive target for modulating the permeability of the blood–brain barrier for drug delivery. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structure of mouse MFSD2A. Our structure defines the architecture of this important transporter, reveals its unique extracellular domain and uncovers its substrate-binding cavity. The structure—together with our functional studies and molecular dynamics simulations—identifies a conserved sodium-binding site, reveals a potential lipid entry pathway and helps to rationalize MFSD2A mutations that underlie microcephaly syndromes. These results shed light on the critical lipid transport function of MFSD2A and provide a framework to aid in the design of specific modulators for therapeutic purposes.
EngineeringPhys.org

Joining topological insulators with magnetic materials for energy-efficient electronics

A new Monash review throws the spotlight on recent research in heterostructures of topological insulators and magnetic materials. In such heterostructures, the interesting interplay of magnetism and topology can give rise to new phenomena such as quantum anomalous Hall insulators, axion insulators and skyrmions. All of these are promising building blocks for future low-power electronics.
ScienceNature.com

The middle lipin domain adopts a membrane-binding dimeric protein fold

Phospholipid synthesis and fat storage as triglycerides are regulated by lipin phosphatidic acid phosphatases (PAPs), whose enzymatic PAP function requires association with cellular membranes. Using hydrogen deuterium exchange mass spectrometry, we find mouse lipin 1 binds membranes through an N-terminal amphipathic helix, the Ig-like domain and HAD phosphatase catalytic core, and a middle lipin (M-Lip) domain that is conserved in mammalian and mammalian-like lipins. Crystal structures of the M-Lip domain reveal a previously unrecognized protein fold that dimerizes. The isolated M-Lip domain binds membranes both in vitro and in cells through conserved basic and hydrophobic residues. Deletion of the M-Lip domain in lipin 1 reduces PAP activity, membrane association, and oligomerization, alters subcellular localization, diminishes acceleration of adipocyte differentiation, but does not affect transcriptional co-activation. This establishes the M-Lip domain as a dimeric protein fold that binds membranes and is critical for full functionality of mammalian lipins.
ScienceNature.com

MELD-accelerated molecular dynamics help determine amyloid fibril structures

It is challenging to determine the structures of protein fibrils such as amyloids. In principle, Molecular Dynamics (MD) modeling can aid experiments, but normal MD has been impractical for these large multi-molecules. Here, we show that MELD accelerated MD (MELD x MD) can give amyloid structures from limited data. Five long-chain fibril structures are accurately predicted from NMR and Solid State NMR (SSNMR) data. Ten short-chain fibril structures are accurately predicted from more limited restraints information derived from the knowledge of strand directions. Although the present study only tests against structure predictions – which are the most detailed form of validation currently available – the main promise of this physical approach is ultimately in going beyond structures to also give mechanical properties, conformational ensembles, and relative stabilities.
WildlifeNature.com

Endogenous stress-related signal directs shoot stem cell fate in Arabidopsis thaliana

Stem cell populations in all multicellular organisms are situated in a niche, which is a special microenvironment that defines stem cell fate. The interplay between stem cells and their niches is crucial for stem cell maintenance. Here, we show that an endogenous stress-related signal (ESS) is overrepresented in the shoot stem cell niche under natural growth conditions, and the vast majority of known stem-cell-specific and niche-specific genes responded to stress signals. Interference with the ESS in the stem cell niche by blocking ethylene signalling impaired stem cell maintenance. Ethylene-insensitive 3 (EIN3), the key transcription factor in ethylene signalling, directly actives the expression of the stress hub transcription factor AGAMOUS-LIKE 22 (AGL22) in the stem cell niche and relays ESS signals to the WUSCHEL/CLAVATA network. Our results provide a mechanistic framework for ESS signalling control of the stem cell niche and demonstrate that plant stem cells are maintained by a native stress microenvironment in vivo.
ChemistryNature.com

Design and modeling of a planar graphene structure as a terahertz cyclotron radiation source

With incredibly high carrier mobility and saturation velocity, graphene would be an ideal candidate for a miniaturized solid-state cyclotron radiation source. A planar semicircular graphene arc geometry was investigated for emission in the 0.5–1.5 THz range. Analytical studies, confirmed by finite element simulations, show that the emitted THz frequencies are inversely proportional to the arc radius given a fixed charge-carrier velocity. The simulations show that the desired frequency spectrum can be obtained with design radii ranging from 50 to 150 nm. Interestingly, the radiated spectrum is independent of the frequency of the stimulation of the graphene nano-arcs. The simulations also indicate that the total output power correlates well with the Larmor formulation. The device is expected to emit 1 nW/cm2, which confirms the findings of existing research in this field. Such a design could yield a scalable and cost-effective THz source.
ChemistryNature.com

Quantum chemical calculations of lithium-ion battery electrolyte and interphase species

Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) represent the state of the art in high-density energy storage. To further advance LIB technology, a fundamental understanding of the underlying chemical processes is required. In particular, the decomposition of electrolyte species and associated formation of the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) is critical for LIB performance. However, SEI formation is poorly understood, in part due to insufficient exploration of the vast reactive space. The Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolyte (LIBE) dataset reported here aims to provide accurate first-principles data to improve the understanding of SEI species and associated reactions. The dataset was generated by fragmenting a set of principal molecules, including solvents, salts, and SEI products, and then selectively recombining a subset of the fragments. All candidate molecules were analyzed at the ωB97X-V/def2-TZVPPD/SMD level of theory at various charges and spin multiplicities. In total, LIBE contains structural, thermodynamic, and vibrational information on over 17,000 unique species. In addition to studies of reactivity in LIBs, this dataset may prove useful for machine learning of molecular and reaction properties.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Optimizing the layer thickness of sol–gel-derived TiO coating on polyetheretherketone

Sol–gel-derived TiO2 coatings have been confirmed to effectively promote bone-bonding behavior on polyetheretherketone (PEEK) surfaces; however, the optimal layer thickness to maximize the osseointegration and adhesive performance has not been yet determined. In this study, we applied sol–gel-derived TiO2 coatings with different layer thicknesses (40 and 120 nm) on PEEK implants to determine the effects of layer thickness on the surface characteristics, adhesive strength, and bone bonding capabilities (including histological osseointegration). The surface analysis results of both coated implants indicated no significant differences concerning the water contact angle, layer adhesion strength, and apatite formation ability in a simulated body fluid. Additionally, the in vivo biomechanical tests revealed a higher bone-bonding strength for both coated PEEK implants (compared with that of the uncoated sample). It was thus concluded that the factor of layer thickness marginally influences the bioactive advantages attained by sol–gel-derived TiO2 coatings on PEEK surfaces, highlighting the significant versatility and clinical availability of this coating technology.

