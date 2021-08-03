Plantation Village Welcomes Marci Sherman

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. (RG), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces the appointment of Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell as Chief Strategist, Academia, Government, and Healthcare and member of the company’s Advisory Board. Ms. Coleman-Mitchell most recently served as Commissioner of The Connecticut Department of Public Health where she successfully directed over 600 employees and an operational budget of $400MM, implementing protocols that addressed the spread of the coronavirus, confronted the opioid epidemic, and addressed many other critical state health challenges. Her distinguished career also includes prior positions as Executive Director of Cougar Health Services, Deputy Director of Health for the City of Hartford, and Director of the Meriden Community Health Center.
