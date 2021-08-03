Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Plantation Village Welcomes Marci Sherman

By Christina Haley O'Neal, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlantation Village has hired Marci Sherman to serve as the new Living Well director, according to a news release. Sherman is the first to hold the title, officials said in the release. "Sherman initiates a variety of programs and services to help residents enjoy a healthy and engaged lifestyle and a rich resident experience," stated the release.

www.wilmingtonbiz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Plantation Village#Life Plan Community#Dimensions Of Wellness#Adelphi University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Sherman, NYPost-Journal

Sherman School Board Reorganizes

SHERMAN — Sherman Central School Board members re-elected Brian Bates as president and elected Timothy Sears as vice president at their reorganizational meeting recently. Also, Emily Reynolds, who was elected to the board in May, took the oath of office for a five-year term, ending on June 30, 2026. Board...
Sherman, NYPost-Journal

Sherman Receives Housing Rehabilitation Money

SHERMAN — The village of Sherman received notification on June 15 by New York State Homes and Community Renewal that it was awarded a Community Development Block Grant of $488, 250 for housing rehabilitation. The Sherman Village Board were told at their regular meeting on June 14 that award announcements...
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Village of Schaumburg, SBA Welcome Signature Gymnastics Academy

Signature Gymnastics Academy (SGA) recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony/open house attended by Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, village Trustees Brian Bieschke and Jamie Clar, Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert and more than a hundred young people and their families. SGA co-founders and owners Elise and Vince Saisi provided a Kona...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

New development coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman City Council approved a 500-acre development called Shepherd's Place. It will be a mix of residential living and commercial real estate. "We really need more houses, and we need more houses now,” said Council member Shawn Teamann. “I believe that's why you’re seeing these planned developments in Sherman, because there is such a high demand for quality and affordable housing."
Babylon, NYtownofbabylon.com

Town Officials Welcome New Toy Store to Babylon Village

Councilman & Small Business Committee Chairman Anthony Manetta along with Councilman Terence McSweeney recently attended the ribbon cutting for Argyle Toys in Babylon Village. The toy store is a great addition to the Town of Babylon! The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce. Photo Front...
Boston, MAsimmons.edu

Richelle K. Smith ’21MSW Uplifts and Connects with Students at TechBoston Academy

I want students to feel like there’s a safe space where they can unpack what’s on their minds or reflect. Richelle is a clinical social worker at TechBoston Academy, a pilot school for grades six through twelve in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Overseeing the wide-ranging needs of students in the mainstream education program, she provides counseling to 10 students, facilitates group therapy, handles crisis intervention, and coordinates referrals to outside agencies and resources. “I want students to feel like there’s a safe space where they can unpack what’s on their minds or reflect,” says Richelle. She will also develop innovative programming that strengthens connections with parents and the community in this newly created role.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena Village Welcomes New Board Leadership

Pasadena Village welcomed new leadership to its Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting: Looking Forward. The board and Executive Director Katie Brandon took the time to reflect on their 2020/21 fiscal year at the meeting on Zoom. There were many successes, wonderful gatherings, and community building events to celebrate that were due to the Village members, board members, volunteers, committee chairs, neighborhood leaders, donors, supporters, business partners, and community partners. It really does take a Village!
Rutherford, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Announces Two New Board Members

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that Brady Allen, M.D., and Deborah Roberts will join the hospital’s board of directors. Dr. Allen has been an important part of the Ascension Saint Thomas community for over a decade, specializing in emergency medicine. He was recognized as Physician of the Year for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in 2014 and subsequently served as chief of Staff and chairman of the Medical Executive Committee from 2018 to 2019.
Educationaithority.com

AllHere Advisory Board Launches With Top Leaders From Research And Education

Advisory Board brings together top education leaders and researchers to determine future applications of conversational AI in K-12 and improve student education outcomes. AllHere, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions to improve K-12 student outcomes, is forming the AllHere Advisory Board to bring together a broad array of leaders from research and education to support the company’s mission and drive key insights. The inaugural board members are leading education experts and academics whose combined work represents decades of policy work and research into the efficacy of education technology:
Cherry Hill, NJPosted by
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill resident named to UMDF board

The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF) has announced the appointment of Alan Breslow of Cherry Hill, NJ, to its Board of Trustees. Breslow currently serves as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Global Furniture Group, USA. Alan and his wife, Sherri, have a 31-year-old son, Brandon, and a 29-year-old daughter Sydney, who is impacted by mitochondrial disease.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Teachers become students with mentoring program

With rising Covid cases breeding uncertainty about what school will look like in the fall, a group of teachers at Roosevelt and Will Rogers Elementary Schools are working on the one thing they can be certain of: how well they teach. For the first time in 15 years, the Cotsen...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Enterprising Women of Excellence 2021: Christine Aspell, KPMG

Education: Bachelor of science in accounting, Loyola College. Having graduated with a degree in accounting, it was a natural path to go into public accounting. I started with KPMG after graduating from Loyola University (then Loyola College). My main focus has always been auditing but along the way, I have taken on other additional responsibilities. My first additional role was being our primary recruiter for Baltimore after my fifth year at KPMG. This did not seem like it was something that would directly help me progress in my audit career, but since I was asked by our office managing partner at the time to do this, I was not going to say no.
Economysgbonline.com

Academy Sports Appoints Board Member

Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. appointed Sharen J. Turney to its Board of Directors, its Compensation Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee. Academy also announced that Nathaniel Taylor would step down as a member of its Governance Committee, effective concurrently with Turney’s appointment to that committee. With these changes, Academy’s Board now comprises nine directors and the Governance Committee is now comprised entirely of independent members.
PoliticsTimes Union

Public Health Policy Expert Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell Joins ReadyGlobal in Dual Leadership Roles

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. (RG), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces the appointment of Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell as Chief Strategist, Academia, Government, and Healthcare and member of the company’s Advisory Board. Ms. Coleman-Mitchell most recently served as Commissioner of The Connecticut Department of Public Health where she successfully directed over 600 employees and an operational budget of $400MM, implementing protocols that addressed the spread of the coronavirus, confronted the opioid epidemic, and addressed many other critical state health challenges. Her distinguished career also includes prior positions as Executive Director of Cougar Health Services, Deputy Director of Health for the City of Hartford, and Director of the Meriden Community Health Center.
Collegesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Valparaiso University requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 5—VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is requiring all students, staff and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester. Full-time, part-time and audit students needed to be vaccinated by Aug. 1, according to the university website. The same timeline applied for faculty and staff. With that,...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Baowen Zhang, Ivey Business School

“Music and technology enthusiast, global traveler, photographer, mom of two cats.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: Myopia right eye + Hyperopia left eye, aka, Perfect sight combined. Graduate School and Major: The Ohio State University, Master of Business Logistics Engineering; Ocean University of China, Bachelor of Logistics Management. Most Recent Employer...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

UA Little Rock Human Resource Society Honored with Merit Award

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest human resources association, awarded a 2020-21 Superior Merit designation for UA Little Rock’s Human Resource Society for providing superior growth and development opportunities for its student members. “Even during the pandemic, the students continued their work with the Human Resource...
Durham, NHunh.edu

Sarah Grosvenor Recognized with Maynard and Audrey Heckel Extension Educator Fellowship

Sarah Grosvenor is the recipient of UNH Extension’s 2021 Maynard and Audrey Heckel Extension Educator Fellowship. The Heckel fellowship is given to Extension educators for exemplary program accomplishments achieved through innovative and creative approaches in at least one of three areas: involving university faculty beyond traditional disciplines in meeting educational needs of New Hampshire citizens, developing and involving strong local leadership in support of Extension programs or assisting and supporting low-income families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy