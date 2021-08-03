Plantation Village Welcomes Marci Sherman

Education: Bachelor of science in accounting, Loyola College. Having graduated with a degree in accounting, it was a natural path to go into public accounting. I started with KPMG after graduating from Loyola University (then Loyola College). My main focus has always been auditing but along the way, I have taken on other additional responsibilities. My first additional role was being our primary recruiter for Baltimore after my fifth year at KPMG. This did not seem like it was something that would directly help me progress in my audit career, but since I was asked by our office managing partner at the time to do this, I was not going to say no.