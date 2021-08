You hear the noises, but they don't bother you at all": Since 2019, the "Pengunaut Trainer" has been preparing children for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations through role play. The app was developed under the leadership of the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) and the Essen University Hospital (UK Essen). It can already be downloaded free of charge for many smartphones. With a funding of $117,000, the trainer is to be expanded to more operating systems and will be released in additional languages. A start-up - founded by alumni of the UDE - is significantly involved.