Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Secret to Thrive Academically: Habits of Successful Students

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe joy of every college learner is the successful completion of their education years. With all the obstacles and challenges of going through a college education as a young adult, finishing college is worth celebrating. However, the question is, how well will you have passed academically upon graduating? If you are working hard and putting your all into your education, this will not be a hard question.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#College Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Points of Pride: Academic Success

Academic success remains a hallmark of Loras students. From regional competitions to the national stage, Duhawks have a knack for taking their academic work and translating it into something more. Each year, we know the achievements will continue to come in. Below are just some of the significant points of...
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

Academic success team at OUWB excited for new school year

During the past year, OUWB’s academic success team known as “LaLo” has established itself as the go-to support resource for the school’s medical students. On the eve of a new school year, LaTina Jackson and Saulo Ortiz say they are. excited to continue helping students, both headed into their second...
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

Student Employment Moving to Division of Student Success

Previously overseen by UNO Human Resources, student employment opportunities at UNO will now be managed through the Division of Student Success. Beginning August 2021, the University of Nebraska at Omaha's (UNO) student employees and Student Employment opportunities will transition from UNO Human Resources to the Division of Student Success. With...
CollegesUnion-Recorder

Area students recognized for college academic achievement

The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean's List. Michala Hill of Milledgeville.
EconomyThrive Global

5 habits of successful entrepreneurs

The business world is constantly changing and keeping up with the latest trends is sometimes a challenge, even for the most seasoned entrepreneurs. Staying on top of what’s going on in your industry is a must, especially when you’re just starting out. Reading trade magazines, newspapers, journals and blogs is...
Hackettstown, NJwrnjradio.com

Academic success part of Centenary University athletics

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Centenary University men’s basketball coaches lead by example, on the court and in the classroom. With the program’s strong emphasis on academics, it’s no surprise that student-athletes are following the lead of their coaches in excelling in their studies. This week, the National Association of...
Educationcarolinajournal.com

Merit pay boosts student success

How much say should the public have about public education? Parental revolts against “wokeness” fads in the classroom are all the rage right now, but gaps between public preferences and the practice of public education didn’t suddenly begin a few months ago. They’ve been around for decades. In my experience,...
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

Students First: Fall Academic Plans with the Deans

The second Students First: Community Conversations coincided with the growing concern about an increase in COVID-19 infections in New York state and throughout much of the country. The discussion, “Fall Academic Plans with the Deans,” focused on academics and co-curricular activities and featured leaders from the Colleges of Arts and Sciences and Engineering and Computing Sciences, as well as the Schools of Architecture and Design, Health Professions, and Management.
Appleton, WIlawrence.edu

As student-athletes, embrace balance between academics, sports, self care

If you’re a student-athlete, like me, you know that balancing the demands of academics and athletics can sometimes be overwhelming. It’s hard, and it’s not for everyone. But finding that healthy balance is doable and necessary. Drawing on my experience—heading into my fourth year at Lawrence, I’m an English (literature) major and a captain on the women’s basketball team—I’ve compiled a list of six tips to help you maintain your equilibrium while being a student-athlete. No matter which of Lawrence’s 22 varsity sports you’re playing, keep these things in mind:
Educationtheridgewoodblog.net

preparing students

Internships give students the opportunity to learn and acquire skills that can’t be taught in the classroom. Internships are a highly effective way of preparing students for their futures. Student interns develop interpersonal skills, learn how to be professional in the workplace, and learn how to work in a team.
Dallas, TXtwu.edu

Student Success Story: Moazzam Ibrahim

I was introduced to the Urban Fellows Program with an email from Brookelyn and it seemed like a great opportunity. I had always wanted to be involved in a non-profit organization and the Urban Fellows Program presented itself as an excellent avenue that allowed me to pick my favorite organization to be of service to the community. I was unaware that this internship was going to be one of the most valuable and rewarding experiences of my life. I learned a wealth of information during the course of my internship, from resource mobilization to fundraising. As a future nurse, I expect to remain in constant coordination with the hospital staff, medical professionals, and patients. My internship had strong parallels with my future role as I remained in constant communication with my immediate supervisor at the organization, alongside the Director of the department who introduced me to the team which was extremely beneficial to my success. I also continued to provide periodical updates to Brookelyn, my point of contact at the Urban Fellows Program. The Urban Fellows Program empowered me to microscopically explore my greatest strengths and weaknesses. I highly recommend every student to be a part of this amazing program because only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have.
Dallas, TXtwu.edu

Student Success Story: Briana DeBose

My journey with Set the Table Tx was an experience I will never forget. I was able to have the opportunity to grow not only as an individual but I was also able to grow as a leader as well. As an intern for Set the Table Tx, I was able to conduct meetings which helped me develop more of an understanding of day-to-day operations. As a MBA graduate student with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration this internship allowed me the opportunity to manage and run small projects which later would contribute to the overall company’s growth and development. I am thankful for the opportunity from Set the Table and Urban Fellows. Thank you.
Educationpbs.org

Student Voices: The value of getting — and giving — peer tutoring

Screenshot of peer tutors from The Study Hard Project, founded by Ava Hazzouri. Having a tutor helped me learn in a way that made sense. Due to my learning differences, an individualized approach was critical for me to meet my goals in school. Once I learned how to learn and succeed academically with one-on-one help, I decided to become a tutor myself.
Parker, SDthenewera-online.com

Relationships are the foundation of student success

A Dean of Students provides support for students, addressing student behavior and coordinating admissions and new student orientation. Last year the Parker School District needed more administrative staff due to their growing school population. Once the school board approved the position, it allowed Superintendent Donavan DeBoer to find an appropriate person. DeBoer hired teacher John Silvernail, who previously taught seventh, eighth and ninth grade.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Teachers become students with mentoring program

With rising Covid cases breeding uncertainty about what school will look like in the fall, a group of teachers at Roosevelt and Will Rogers Elementary Schools are working on the one thing they can be certain of: how well they teach. For the first time in 15 years, the Cotsen...
Elkins, WVTheInterMountain.com

Snively named academic success coach at D&E

ELKINS — Amy Snively has been appointed academic success coach at Davis & Elkins College. A higher education professional with more than a decade of experience in accessibility services, Snively will work with students in The Naylor Learning Center. As the academic success coach, Snively will work with all students...

Comments / 0

Community Policy