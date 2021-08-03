Crews battle structure fire in Hopkinsville

View more in
Hopkinsville, KY
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote
The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
Public Safety|Posted byThe Hill
Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges in groping case, sheriff says
A local sheriff said Saturday that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) could face misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations from a former aide that the governor groped her last year while they were alone in a room at the executive mansion. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, who spoke to...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022
The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
World|Posted byThe Associated Press
German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Sturgis, SD|Posted byThe Hill
Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Arkansas State|Posted byThe Hill
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate
An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Chicago, IL|FOXBusiness
Los Angeles woman stranded in Chicago after Spirit airline's cancellations
A Los Angeles woman has been stranded in Chicago since Tuesday due to repeated Spirit Airlines cancellations amid an increase in travel this summer following coronavirus lockdowns. "As it stands, it's Friday night and I have no flight home and I'm supposed to work Monday at 7 a.m.," Nikki Campbell,...
Washington State|Posted byThe Hill
First Capitol riot defendants plead guilty to officer assaults
A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have become the first defendants to plead guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers. Scott Kevin Fairlamb, who was previously indicted on 12 counts, pleaded guilty Friday in a remote hearing to...
Industry|Posted byThe Hill
Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies
It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
Business|Posted byReuters
Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
