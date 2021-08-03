Cancel
Paul gets more chances to bring Suns - and himself - a title

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul proved to be an ageless wonder in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, leading the franchise back to the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades. He’ll get more chances to lead the Suns, and himself, to a long-coveted championship. Phoenix is bringing back the veteran point guard on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $120 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. It’ll keep him with with the Suns until he’s 40 years old.

Chris Paul
