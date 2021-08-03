Update on the latest sports

Cancel
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. gymnast Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam finals in a few hours. Just a little over a week ago, the 24-year-old Biles stepped away from competition to focus on her mental health. Biles said she was dealing with the “twisties,” what happens when an athlete loses his or her awareness in the air.

www.wcn247.com

GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles was abandoned by American Olympic officials, and the torment hasn't stopped

The trouble with the phrase "mental health" is that it's an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.
Texas StateTMZ.com

Simone Biles Welcomed Home With Parade In Texas After Olympics

Simone Biles was treated like royalty after making her return from Tokyo ... with tons of fans lining up to get a glimpse of the Olympics superstar in Texas!!. 24-year-old Biles touched down in Houston on Thursday ... and was immediately greeted by her biggest supporters at the airport, as well as her beloved French bulldog.
Houston, TXnewscentermaine.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
Houston, TXNBC Sports

Simone Biles Makes Stop at Houston Texans Training Camp Upon Return from Tokyo

After winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles returned to the states — but couldn’t stay away from the sporting world for too long. On Friday morning, Biles posted several Instagram stories from the Houston Texans training camp, where her boyfriend Jonathan Owens is preparing for the upcoming NFL season.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
Sportswmleader.com

Simone Biles visits Times Square with Team USA after Tokyo Olympics

Star gymnast Simone Biles and teammates celebrated their return from the Tokyo Olympics with a stop in Times Square on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Olympian and company were spotted making the rounds among crowds in the Big Apple after an extended stay in Olympic village isolated by COVID-19 restrictions. Biles was...

