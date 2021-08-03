Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

The Giants, by now, have surely learned that you can't put your guard down against any major league team, even when you emerge from a 10-game gauntlet against some of the best teams in baseball with a 7-3 result. The series loss to the Pirates in the midst of that stretch is testament enough to that fact. But at some point, you have games you just expect to win. The Diamondbacks are on pace for their worst season in *checks notes* ever, San Francisco came in with a 9-1 record against them, and they started DeSclafani, a pitcher with an ERA 1.32 points lower (a 2.06 FIP difference, too!) than Arizona's Taylor Widener. When Alex Dickerson (0 for last 17) remembered how much he loved Chase Field and mashed a grand slam to extend the lead to 7-1 in the 5th, it pretty much put a nail in the coffin containing any hopes the Diamondbacks had of winning this one.