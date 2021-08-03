Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

By JACK THOMPSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Buster Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning Monday night and the San Francisco Giants escaped with an 11-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants extended their NL West lead to 3 1/2 games over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. But despite a 7-1 lead halfway through the game, it wasn’t easy. Posey’s double scored Brandon Crawford, who was the runner at second to start the 10th. Posey scored on Steven Duggar’s single against Miguel Aguilar (0-1) and Donovan Solano’s squeeze bunt brought in Austin Slater, who had been intentionally walked.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Donovan Solano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The San Francisco Giants#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Giants learn the hard way that catchers can balk too (Video)

Pitchers aren’t the only players who can be called for balks, evidently, and the San Francisco Giants found this out the hard way. I, a man paid to write about baseball, did not know this either! So I cannot blame Giants catcher Curt Casali for his flaw in judgement. Casali...
MLBwcn247.com

Justin Turner hits go-ahead HR, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 8-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Albert Pujols had a pair of RBI singles and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Saturday night. The game was tied at 3-3 in the seventh when Turner turned on a pitch from D-backs reliever Stefan Crichton. It easily sailed over the left field wall and into the Diamondbacks bullpen. The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the inning, including one on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Albert Pujols. It was Turner’s 19th homer of the season. The 41-year-old Pujols now has 3,289 career hits. That's just four shy of Willie Mays for 12th in MLB history.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Nabs first win since May 11

Bumgarner (5-6) went seven innings to pick up the win Wednesday over Texas, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning four. Bumgarner went seven innings for the first time since back on May 11, which also happened to be his last victory. The only damage he allowed came in the fourth inning on a single by Nathaniel Lowe and a sacrifice fly by Charlie Culberson. Bumgarner has made three starts since returning from a shoulder injury in mid-July, logging a 2.00 ERA with a 11:2 K:BB ratio over 18 innings. He's lined up to make his next start at home against San Francisco on Tuesday.
MLBScranton Times

Mason Black signs with San Francisco Giants

Now, it’s really settling in for Mason Black. He’s a professional baseball player. Black, a right-handed pitcher out of Archbald, put pen to paper Thursday and signed with the San Francisco Giants after being selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The Lehigh University ace was the 85th overall pick.
MLByourvalley.net

Cueto expected to start for the Giants against Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (67-39, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-74, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Giants -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play GAme 1 of their 4-game series installment of the season at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The San Francisco Giants recently took the 3rd game against the Houston Astros capping their 3-game series at 2-1. The Giants scored 5-3in their last outing, slating them on top of the NL West at 66-39.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 3

A couple of months ago I was talking with @BerniePleskoff about Merrill Kelly. (Bernie is a former pro scout with the Astros and Mariners, and current writer for Forbes and Rotowire.com). He was very impressed with Merrill, stating: “He’s a very underrated pitcher. He keeps his team in the game and gives them a chance to win almost every time”
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 3: JT’s late homer leads 16-hit attack to get a pen game win

—— Merrill Kelly started for the Diamondbacks, with the Dodgers starting a two-out rally with two singles in the 1st but nothing come of it. That set the table for the 2nd, when Cody Bellinger reached on an infield single and Matt Beaty singled, but then the Dodgers made back-to-back outs. However, this time Chris Taylor and Max Muncy both singled to drive in runs, and then a first and third play led to CT3 “stealing home” for a 3-0 lead.
MLBPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

8/2/21: Giants Ride Rollercoaster Contest to Emphatic 11-8 Victory

The Giants, by now, have surely learned that you can't put your guard down against any major league team, even when you emerge from a 10-game gauntlet against some of the best teams in baseball with a 7-3 result. The series loss to the Pirates in the midst of that stretch is testament enough to that fact. But at some point, you have games you just expect to win. The Diamondbacks are on pace for their worst season in *checks notes* ever, San Francisco came in with a 9-1 record against them, and they started DeSclafani, a pitcher with an ERA 1.32 points lower (a 2.06 FIP difference, too!) than Arizona's Taylor Widener. When Alex Dickerson (0 for last 17) remembered how much he loved Chase Field and mashed a grand slam to extend the lead to 7-1 in the 5th, it pretty much put a nail in the coffin containing any hopes the Diamondbacks had of winning this one.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Manny Machado spurs rally as Padres top Diamondbacks

Manny Machado hit a tie-breaking single to trigger a four-run eighth inning Saturday, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Adam Frazier opened the eighth with a single to center against Arizona right-handed reliever Brett de Geus (2-1). Machado took a second strike as Frazier stole second, then lined another single to center to drive in Frazier and snap a 2-2 tie.
MLBcbslocal.com

La Stella’s Hit in 8th Propels Giants Past Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Giants win wild one over Brewers in 11 innings

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The teams combined to score 12 runs from the ninth inning on in the...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Snell expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Blake Snell strikes out 13 as Padres blank Diamondbacks

Blake Snell struck out 13 Diamondbacks and gave up just two hits in seven shutout innings and Jake Cronenworth drove in both runs with a single and a home run as the San Diego Padres scored a 2-0 victory over visiting Arizona in the rubber match of a three-game series.
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Fall in Extras to Giants

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Despite getting the first run of the game, the Milwaukee Brewers weren’t able to hang on against the San Francisco Giants in extras Saturday night. A four-run outburst in the 11th inning led the Giants to a come from behind victory against the Brewers Saturday night, in a 9-6 game. Trailing 2-1 with two outs in the ninth, the Giants tied the game with an RBI triple from Tommy La Stella and ended up scoring eight runs over the final three innings. San Francisco used nine different pitchers in the game while the Brewers used 7 pitchers including starter Brandon Woodruff.
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey not in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants catcher/infielder Buster Posey is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Posey is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali against Brewers starter Brett Anderson. Brandon Belt, Tommy La Stella, Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski are all also headed to the bench. In...
MLBwcn247.com

La Stella's hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double. It was the second straight game Belt came through in a big situation. In the Giants’ 9-6 victory Saturday, Belt won it in the 11th with his second homer. Belt has four home runs over three games since he came off the injured list Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy