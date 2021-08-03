Silver for Sabbatini who now he tries to keep PGA Tour card

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Rory Sabbatini locked up the silver medal for Slovakia in the Olympics. Now he has to try to lock up his PGA Tour card. Sabbatini is No. 138 in the FedEx Cup standings. His Olympic-record 61 that led to the silver medal followed a bad stretch of missing the cut in 10 of his last 15 tournaments. Even if he doesn't move into the top 125 after next week, he can use a one-time exemption for being among the top 50 in career earnings on the PGA Tour. Either way, he has an Olympic silver. That makes it a good year.