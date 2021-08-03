Women take their shots at Olympic medals at Kasumigaseki
Now it's the women's turn at Kasumigaseki Country Club for the Tokyo Olympics. All three medalists return from Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Inbee Park won the gold, Lydia Ko won the silver and Shanshan Feng won the bronze. They are among 29 women who are returning for their second Olympics. Xander Schauffele takes his Olympic gold medal to Tennessee to play in a World Golf Championship that includes 18 other Olympians. The PGA Tour also has a tournament in California that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Also on tap this week is the U.S. Women's Amateur in New York.www.wcn247.com
