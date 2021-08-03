LEADING OFF: Dodger Stadium fans get Astros; Cole has virus

José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros have been heckled at Yankee Stadium, Cleveland, Phoenix and many other parks, the result of their sign-stealing scheme. Now, they’re about to hear it from the fans who feel Houston cheated them out of the 2017 World Series championship. For the first time since their swiping scandal was revealed, the Astros will play in front of a crowd at Dodger Stadium when they open a two-game set Tuesday night. Houston won Game 7 of that 2017 Series by beating the Dodgers in LA. The Astros visited Dodger Stadium last year when crowds weren’t permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ballpark is expected to be packed for these two games.