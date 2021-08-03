Cancel
Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

By GRAHAM DUNBAR, JOE McDONALD - Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The image of Communist China’s founding leader Mao Zedong has made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says it' “looking into the matter” of the Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony. The gesture risks being judged a breach of Olympic Charter Rule 50. It prohibits political statements on the podium at the Tokyo Games and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi won the women’s sprint in track cycling Monday. They wore pin badges of Mao for their medal ceremony.,

