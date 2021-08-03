Mudslides In Colorado's Glenwood Canyon Temporarily Close Part Of I-70
Mudslides have been closing a mountainous section of Interstate 70 throughout the summer. The latest slides could keep the vital transportation artery closed for weeks. As wildfires rage in some Western states, it's damage from last year's fires that are a big problem in Colorado. Mudslides have been closing a section of Interstate 70 there during the summer. Yesterday, Governor Jared Polis said the latest slides could keep the vital highway closed for weeks. Colorado Public Radio's Nathaniel Minor reports.www.capradio.org
Comments / 0