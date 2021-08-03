Pennsylvania Swing District Expresses Concern About Inflation

A huge infrastructure bill deemed historic by President Joe Biden passed a key procedural hurdle on Saturday, with enough Republican senators joining Democrats to make its final passage in the upper chamber appear nearly certain.
The $1.2 trillion bill, designed to fund much-needed upgrades to US roads, highways, bridges and high-speed internet, drew the support of 18 Republican senators and 49 Democrats -- a rare instance of bipartisanship in deeply divided Washington.
That Republican support -- with the party's Senate leader Mitch McConnell among the 18 in favor -- will end floor debate on the bill, a procedural step that required 60 votes.
With only 51 votes required for final Senate passage, the vote Saturday greatly improves the bill's chances, although fierce wrangling over amendments is continuing.
Comments / 0