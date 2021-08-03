The Park-McCullough Historic House is a 35-room Victorian mansion located in North Bennington, Vermont. Originally built on 200 acres of land in 1865, The Park-McCullough Historic House was the home of socialites Lizzie and John McCullough.

Nowadays, The Park-McCullough Historic House is a great destination for anyone planning to spend some time in Vermont and looking for a history lesson during their day outing. As you wander through the rooms and take in the architecture and decor in the mansion, you’ll get a feel for what life was like in the late 1800s.

The Park-McCullough Historic House hosts various special events on the grounds too. Therefore, if you plan accordingly, you can enjoy a wine tasting, movie night, or live music, after you’ve toured the inside of the mansion.

To reach The Park-McCullough Historic House, head to 1 Park Street in North Bennington, Vermont. It's about a 15-minute drive from downtown Bennington to reach your destination.

Although the Victorian mansion was originally built on 200 acres of land, the family grew their property to 700 acres by buying up their neighbors' land over the years.

When you plan your visit to this historical destination, check their calendar for upcoming events such as movie nights, yoga sessions, wine tastings, and more!

Be prepared to spend time wandering through the gardens and taking in the scenery during your visit.

As you explore the rooms within the mansion, you'll see family heirlooms that represent the time the home was built.

Remember to bring your camera when you tour the mansion and meander around the grounds.

The Park-McCullough Historic House is equally as stunning in the winter and a lovely location for a special occasion like a wedding or fundraiser.

To learn more about admission costs and upcoming events, visit The Park-McCullough Historic House’s website.

The post For A Scenic History Lesson Visit The Park-McCullough Historic House In Vermont appeared first on Only In Your State .