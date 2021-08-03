Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Nothing short of an unsettled Tuesday on the way

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nh92H_0bG5O6vd00

Happy Tuesday and happy first day of school to another batch of Central Georgia students and teachers! Grab the umbrella because it'll be a rainy day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwOnr_0bG5O6vd00

On and off rain will be possible through the afternoon into the early evening with temperatures climbing only into the low 80s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhNCa_0bG5O6vd00

Tomorrow, the front bringing us all of the rain today will sink south of us, taking the focal point for showers and storms closer to the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbRvY_0bG5O6vd00

Temperatures with all the rain and the front sinking south will stay in the low 80's today and the next few days-- a much welcome break from the big time heat we've had!

By the end of the weekend and start of next week, we go back into a more summer-like pattern with highs in the low 90's.

7-Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0dHy_0bG5O6vd00

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play .

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page .

Comments / 0

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focal Point#First Day Of School#90#The Apple Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Environmentwfxd.com

Unsettled pattern returns with rain

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A few disturbances will move through starting tomorrow through next week. These will bring showers and isolated thundershowers at times to the area. Today a few scattered showers move into the western counties during the afternoon. Then, spread east by tomorrow morning. Looking ahead to the weekend, Sunday will be the day we’ll see widespread light rain showers. This will taper off by Tuesday. It doesn’t look to be soaking rains, but around half an inch will be possible during this span.

Comments / 0

Community Policy