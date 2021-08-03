Nothing short of an unsettled Tuesday on the way

Happy Tuesday and happy first day of school to another batch of Central Georgia students and teachers! Grab the umbrella because it'll be a rainy day!

On and off rain will be possible through the afternoon into the early evening with temperatures climbing only into the low 80s!

Tomorrow, the front bringing us all of the rain today will sink south of us, taking the focal point for showers and storms closer to the coast.

Temperatures with all the rain and the front sinking south will stay in the low 80's today and the next few days-- a much welcome break from the big time heat we've had!

By the end of the weekend and start of next week, we go back into a more summer-like pattern with highs in the low 90's.

7-Day Forecast

